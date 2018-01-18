Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dean Smith has confirmed that Brentford are looking to loan out Ilias Chatzitheodoridis, with Cheltenham winning the race for the former Arsenal man's signature.

The left back has featured for the Bees in cup competitions this season but has not made his league debut for the club with Yoann Barbet and Josh Clarke preferred in the role.

And, with Tom Field back at the club after his stint at Bradford, it gives Chatzitheodoridis a chance to go out and play regular football with the Gloucestershire Echo reporting that he will move to Whaddon Road.

“We're looking at loaning Ilias out for the rest of the season. He needs to go and play regular football,” Smith confirmed.

“Tom, we're having a look at with us for another week. He's come back from Bradford and we felt it was right to have him around the first team squad everyday and see how he progresses.”

Were the club to decide Field would benefit from another loan spell, the Bees could add cover at left back but Smith sees that as an unlikely scenario with players returning from injury.

He added: “Possibly, but at the same time we've got Yoann who has been playing there and Josh Clarke as well. With the likes of Henrik Dalsgaard coming back, it frees up that place.”

