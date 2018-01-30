Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chiedozie Ogbene believes Brentford's facilities have everything needed for him to develop as a player.

The Nigerian-born Irishman completed his move to Griffin Park earlier on January 30 and he is excited to get started in TW8.

And he has found all the coaching staff welcoming and he is delighted to be a Bee.

“Last week I was invited to Brentford to complete a few days' trial which was positive at the end. They were eager to have me in this window and I'm happy to be here,” he told Limerick's official website.

“My first impression of the facilities compared to other clubs is basic but it has everything you need to be the best you can be.

“What I really like about the club, is they have many coaches in different areas who improve different aspects of each player.

“I feel welcome at the club. The staff are very friendly. Everyone seems to be smiling. The players are energetic and that passes onto me and makes me feel happy.”

Ogbene is, naturally, sad to say goodbye to his former team-mates but knows he has to take the opportunity.

He added: “My family and I were very happy to be here and it's almost like a dream come true. When you get this chance you have to take it.

“It's never easy to let go but that's the business we're in. You must be ready to sacrifice anything. I'm happy to reach this level and I want to keep going.

The 20-year-old's aims and ambitions for the rest of the season are simple; earn a place in the squad and get as many minutes as possible.

“My goal is to try and get into the squad and be a regular in the squad and try and get some appearances before the end of the season,” the Bees new boy explained.

“It'd be a dream to score a goal but the main thing is to help the team get to a higher position in the league.

