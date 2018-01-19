Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former QPR youngster Brandon Comley has explained the reason behind his Loftus Road exit, saying 'it was time he flew the nest'.

The 22-year-old has joined Colchester United on a permanent deal after his successful loan spell in the first half of this season, and the midfielder says that the time was right to make the move.

Speaking at his Colchester United unveiling, Comley said: "I’m really excited to sign, and can’t wait to play my first game as a Colchester United player.

“It was a process that was ongoing for quite a while. I just had to wait for things to pan out and come to fruition. It’s all done now.

“There wasn’t really a future for me at QPR, and it was about time that I flew the nest.

“That’s what I wanted to do, because I needed to better my career elsewhere, away from QPR.

“I want to play at a higher level again, but my focus is doing well at this level with Colchester, and working my way back up, hopefully with this team.

“There were one or two other clubs (interested), but I was very comfortable here, at Colchester. I have been playing regularly, and there’s a good group of players.

“I haven’t played as many games, because it’s often all about timing at clubs, and I found it hard to get games at QPR.

“Although I have left, QPR will always be a part of me, because they basically taught me to play football.

“But I feel that I now have to grow up, as a player, rather than just be static in my career, hence the move to Colchester.

“I believe this is an exciting new chapter in my career."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .