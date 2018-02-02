The video will start in 8 Cancel

Chris Mepham has taken the interest from Bournemouth in his stride, Dean Smith has revealed.

The Wales U21 international was the subject of an £8million bid from the Cherries on transfer deadline day but Brentford rejected it as it failed to meet their valuation.

Smith had a chat with the defender on Wednesday night and insisted that he was still happy at Griffin Park and trained well on Thursday morning.

The head coach said: “He's trained very well. I spoke to him last night. He was aware of the offer but he was quite happy.

“He comes in with a smile on his face, works hard, learns something new and leaves with a smile on his face.

“It's a good place to be for someone of his age who has played under 15 games in the Championship.”

There was surprise, in a sense, that a bid for Mepham was rejected but an offer for Lasse Vibe was accepted but Smith explained the thinking behind it.

He added: “There was a big difference between Chris Mepham and Lasse Vibe. Chris signed a five year deal a few months ago.

“Lasse has got four or five months left on a contract. The values of both players were very different. They were valuable in the team as they were playing. The valuation was never met.”

