For reasons best known to themselves, some football fans love creating fake football club Twitter accounts and trolling rival supporters.

One Birmingham comedian decided to target Brentford supporters by announcing that Lasse Vibe had joined the Blues, never mind the fact that they can't afford him and he's going to Yanbian FC.

Clearly, this funny guy felt that the idea of Bees fans getting angry at a fourth player moving to St Andrews in the last 12 months, after Harlee Dean, Jota and Maxime Colin joined in the summer, would have allowed him to sleep at night.

Bees fans, though, were not buying it largely due to the fact they've been well aware that the Danish striker is moving to a Chinese club.

And they were happier reminding Birmingham of their standing in the league and relegation battle they find themselves in as you can see from the tweets below.

