Fulham are just one point outside the Championship play-off places and they've hardly set the world alight this season.

Much like last year, the Whites have put a slow start behind them and got into their stride of late.

But how do they ensure they don't make it two failed attempts on the Premier League in two years? They need a striker and Dwight Gayle is the right man.

Here's why...

Proven track record

Gayle was the joint second highest scorer in the Championship last season, firing Newcastle United to the title with 23 goals. He was only outscored by Chris Wood, who earned a big money move to Burnley as a result.

While Gayle may have struggled in the Premier League, he's shown he can do it in the second tier, so he's not a gamble.

Goals win games

A bit of a stupid thing to say really, but let's not sugar coat it. Fulham's top scorer this season is 17-year-old left-back/left winger Ryan Sessegnon. Every team with any ambition of getting promoted needs a proven goalscorer.

Aboubaker Kamara has recently found his scoring touch, and has six to his name this season, but Fulham need more. Who can say that Kamara finding his feet will mean goals flowing from now until the end of the season?

(Image: Newcastle United)

Forget the money

Yes, he'll cost a lot, but that will be repaid in full if they reach the Premier League.

Different style

Bringing Gayle in would mean Slavisa Jokanovic could adopt a different style of play, should he choose to do so.

There's a wealth of creativity in that Whites side, with Sessegnon and Sheyi Ojo providing opportunities from wide and Tom Cairney, when fit, doing his thing in the middle of the park.

And if they wanted to play two up top, which in fairness is not in vogue really, they could do and really go at teams with a big man-little man routine.

The missing link?

Fulham missed out on promotion last season as they failed to break down a stubborn Reading side in the play-off semi-final. Slavisa Jokanovic has already said he needs someone to score those goals to win games when they're not playing well. Gayle is that man. He can unlock the door and find the back of the net with one opprotunity. He's exactly what Fulham need.

The other opinion

