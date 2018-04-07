Welcome to Sheffield as Fulham take on Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.
We all remember what happened the last time Fulham travelled up this way, with that 5-4 victory over United that happened across the city at Bramall Lane.
At the end of last season, a 2-1 victory, with a double Neeskens Kebano strike, saw Fulham into the play-offs quite comfortably, but this time Wednesday are nowhere near the top six and the Cottagers are chasing Cardiff City in second.
We'll have team news and live goal and match updates throughout the afternoon right here.
Fulham struggling to find a rhythm
There’s just no rhythm to Fulham in this second half at the moment and they’re struggling to hold onto the ball
Strong start from Wednesday
It’s been a strong start to the second half for Wednesday, they’ve had most of the possession and are threatening
PEEP! Second half underway
We’re back underway here at Hillsborough - big 45 for the boys in Black!
Stats at the break
Here’s how the stats look at the break for Fulham -
Possession: 66%
Shots: 9
On target: 4
Corners: 5
Fouls: 4
Half time player ratings
Chances for the side there with Sessegnon hitting the bar and Mitrovic forcing a great save from Wildsmith.
Here’s how we rated them in the first 45 -
Bettinelli : 7
Fredericks : 7
Odoi : 7
Ream : 8
Targett : 7
Cairney : 8
McDonald : 7
Johansen : 6
Sessegnon : 8
Ojo : 7
Mitrovic : 6
HALF TIME: Wednesday 0-0 Fulham
There’s the half time whistle - Fulham have had chances but Wednesday ended the half strongly.
CHANCE!
Mitrovic wins his header but a stunning Wildsmith reaction save denies the Serbian!
CHANCE!
Targett flashes the ball across the face of goal but no one is there to get onto the end of it
Sheffield Wednesday sub
Bannan comes off injured and is replaced by Butterfield
CHANCE!
Ojo collects and cuts it back for Cairney - he tries to find space to shoot but plays it to McDonald who wellies it goalwards, but it’s saved by Wildsmith
OFF THE BAR!
Close from Fulham! Sessegnon plays in Mitrovic, who flicks it back up and into the six yard box where Sessegnon gets his head to it - but the looping header hits the bar!
McDonald strong in defensive duties
McDonald has done well in his defensive duties so far this game, stepping in to make it a central back three with Ream and Odoi
CHANCE!
Lovely inside ball by Cairney finds Ojo’s run - he beats his man but a tame strike is saved by Wildsmith
GOAAA... NO!
Ojo thinks he’s poked the ball home from McDonald’s cross, but the assistant has his flag up! It doesn’t count!
More Fulham possession
Fulham have started to get into their rhythm again now and are knocking the ball about and racking up the pass tally
Chance for Fulham
Nice build up play from the side sees Fulham exchange passes on the edge of the area - it eventually finds its way out to Targett who fires across goal - Mitrovic is very nearly there but it’s out for a goal kick
Good start from the home side
Wednesday have made a good start and have seen a lot of the ball in the opening stages here
PEEP! Kick off! Wednesday 0-0 Fulham
We’re underway at Hillsborough! Fulham are in all black while Wednesday are in their usual home kit
View from the press box
Here’s the view from the press box for me this afternoon - seated alongside the guys who track all the players’ movements during the game
20 to go
We’re 20 minutes from kick off here - I’ve been sat right up in the gods in near enough the same seat I had when Fulham won 2-1 here last season.
Of course, Kebano got a brace that day - he starts on the bench this afternoon
Your reaction to the team
Here’s what you make of today’s side:
SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY TEAM NEWS
And here’s how Wednesday line up
FULHAM TEAM NEWS
One change for Fulham this afternoon:
Oh, hello...
Where are my eye emojis...
Here come the side
Fulham have arrived at Hillsborough
OPTA Stats
Here’s the stats ahead of today’s game - surely it can’t be a 0-0?!
- None of the 33 league meetings between these teams at Hillsborough have ended goalless, with both teams finding the net in each of the last six.
- Fulham’s 2-1 win at Hillsborough on the final day of last season is their only win in their last seven meetings in all competitions (D2 L4).
- Fulham’s 2-0 win over Leeds in midweek extended their club record unbeaten run in league competition to 18 games (W14 D4).
- Atdhe Nuhiu has scored five goals in his last three league appearances, as many as in his previous 85 games combined.
- The Owls have won their last three games, their longest run in league competition since a six-match streak ending in April 2017.
- Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored eight goals in his last eight Championship matches for Fulham.
Welcome to Hillsborough
Welcome to Yorkshire as Fulham take on Sheffield Wednesday!
With Cardiff dropping points last night, this is a huge game for the Whites to cut the gap to just two points with a victory this afternoon.
We’ll have live updates throughout the afternoon right here!