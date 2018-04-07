Welcome to Sheffield as Fulham take on Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

We all remember what happened the last time Fulham travelled up this way, with that 5-4 victory over United that happened across the city at Bramall Lane.

At the end of last season, a 2-1 victory, with a double Neeskens Kebano strike, saw Fulham into the play-offs quite comfortably, but this time Wednesday are nowhere near the top six and the Cottagers are chasing Cardiff City in second.

We'll have team news and live goal and match updates throughout the afternoon right here.

