Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Another Aleksandar Mitrovic goal gave Fulham all three points at Hillsborough to cut the gap to Cardiff City in second to just two points.

Sheyi Ojo, who was brought back into the starting XI by Slavisa Jokanovic, thought he had given the side an 11th minute lead when he poked home Kevin McDonald's cross - but the assistant referee ruled it out for offside.

Ryan Sessegnon hit the bar after Mitrovic's flick up to the youngster in the six-yard box as Fulham continued to put pressure on the Wednesday defence in the first half.

Fulham struggled to find their rhythm in the second half as the home side pressed, and they probably should've taken the lead when Frederico Venancio popped up at the back post, but he fluffed his lines at the key moment.

However, it was Mitrovic who netted the goal for Fulham when he got on the end of Sessegnon's cross to send the fans behind that goal into raptures.

Here's how we rated the side:

Bettinelli 7: Nothing to do in the first half. Was alert and off his line quick when he needed to be in the second half.

Fredericks 7: Attacked well but his standout in the first 45 was a covering challenge on the far side on the pitch to deny a Wednesday break.

Odoi 7: Fantastic in the air against the biggest man on the pitch. Another good performance at centre back for the Belgian.

Ream 8: Solid showing in the first 45 once again - consistent performances.

Targett 7: Another good performance down the left from the loan man. Allowed Sessegnon to attack while holding down the forst at left back.

Cairney 8: Controlled the tempo of the game from the heart of midfield. Tried to unlock the Wednesday defensive door and has a good game.

McDonald 7: Did his defensive duty very well, slotting into the middle of the two centre halves to make it a back five when Wednesday attacked.

Johansen 6: Not the best of games from Johansen today, who didn't impact proceedings as much as he usually does.

Sessegnon 8: Threatened down the left numerous times and was unlucky his header cannoned off the bar. Lovely ball into the box for Mitrovic to score.

Ojo 6: Directness caused a problem in the first half. Struggled in the second 45 to have an impact, with his shooting gradually getting worse as the game wore on.

Mitrovic 7: Had a header saved by a brilliant save, but not a great game from Mitrovic this afternnon. Great finish to give the side the lead.

Subs -

Ayite 6: Didn't have too much impact on the side before having to come back off as a result of injury.

Kebano 7: Immediate impact on proceedings after his ball played in Johansen. Ability on the ball really caused Wednesday problems, drawing a number of fouls.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.