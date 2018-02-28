Fulham crashed out of the FA Youth Cup last night as a 23 minute Martell Taylor-Crossdale hat-trick gave Chelsea a 6-0 win at Craven Cottage.

Six second-half goals, including a Jaydn Mundle-Smith own-goal and Callum Hudson-Odoi and Dujon Sterling strikes made the scoreline comfortable for the four-time consecutive FA Youth Cup champions.

Nicolas Santos-Clause missed a penalty for Fulham with score at 3-0 but the youngsters won't be too disheartened by their performance, matching a thoroughly good Chelsea side for 50 minutes in the snow and ice in west London.

We rated how the side performed here, but you can read a full recap of events from SW6 right here.

