Fulham crashed out of the FA Youth Cup last night as a 23 minute Martell Taylor-Crossdale hat-trick gave Chelsea a 6-0 win at Craven Cottage.
Six second-half goals, including a Jaydn Mundle-Smith own-goal and Callum Hudson-Odoi and Dujon Sterling strikes made the scoreline comfortable for the four-time consecutive FA Youth Cup champions.
Nicolas Santos-Clause missed a penalty for Fulham with score at 3-0 but the youngsters won't be too disheartened by their performance, matching a thoroughly good Chelsea side for 50 minutes in the snow and ice in west London.
We rated how the side performed here, but you can read a full recap of events from SW6 right here.
Key Events
FULL TIME: Fulham 0-6 Chelsea
There’s the full time whistle, the Blues’ quality showed through in the end as they knock Fulham out of the FA Youth Cup.
The scoreline doesn’t tell the whole story for the Young Whites, who were more than in the game for the most part.
The Taylor-Crossdale show
This is the Taylor-Crossdale show - he’s got himself his hat-trick and he’s been on the pitch for less than half the game
GOAL! Chelsea make it 6-0
Taylor-Crossdale dispatches a penalty to Ashby-Hammond’s right and it’s now 6-0
Hilton in the book
A bit of frustration let out there as Hilton goes into the book
GOAL! Chelsea make it 5-0
Oh dear - Taylor-Crossdale rises highest and nods home Chelsea’s fifth
GOAL! Chelsea make it four at the Cottage
That’s a real shame for Fulham - Sterling wins it on the edge, Ashby-Hammond comes out and Sterling pokes it home and curls it into the net - Fulham defender nearly reaches it but just can’t get there
Last Fulham sub
In amongst all that, Felix is replaced y Sonny Hilton
PENALTY SAVED!
Abraham does well to win a penalty for his side, but a great save from Cumming denies Santos-Clause
Fulham given this a real good go
There’s no shame in this result, Fulham have given it a real good go but the four time consecutive champions’ quality has shown through now
GOAL! Chelsea make it 3-0
Hudson-Odoi gets his second assist as he lays it on a plate for Taylor-Crossdale to prod home, game over I’d say
Tough going this half
Chelsea’s quality has shown through in this second 45 and the Young Whites have found the going tough so far - doesn’t seem to be a way through that back four
Double Fulham sub incoming
York is off and replaced by Abraham, while Dan Martin replaces Kelly
First sub of the night
Chelsea make the first sub - Redan is off and replaced by Martell Taylor-Crossdale
Chelsea starting to find space on the break
Fulham are looking for a way back into the game, but that’s leaving space that Chelsea are starting to exploit on the counter through their forwards
CHANCE FOR FULHAM!
Oh dear, Harris and Kelly get in each other’s way six yards out and clatter one another
GOAL! Chelsea make it 2-0
And there’s the second, Hudson-Odoi turns provider and smashes the ball past Ashby-Hammond after winning it on the edge. Long way back now
Felix in the book
Felix is the first man in the referee’s book this evening
GOAL! Chelsea take the lead, 1-0
There’s the opener and it goes to the visitors!
Hudson-Odoi whips the ball in and Mundle-Smith can only turn it into his own net, 1-0
Birmingham take the lead
In the other quarter final, Birmingham have just taken the lead
Early play
Fulham have seen more of the ball in the early stages of this half, but Santos-Clause is still cutting a lonely figure up top at the moment
PEEP! We're back underway for the second half
Fulham get us underway for the second 45 here
Other Quarter-Final score
Meanwhile, in the other quarter-final
HALF TIME: Fulham 0-0 Chelsea
A really good game so far, and the first half ends 0-0.
Chelsea have controlled it for the most part, but Fulham look dangerous on the break through Francois, who’s having a good game.
Gallagher wants a pen
Gallagher goes down just inside the box and wants a penalty, but the referee isn’t interested.
Have to say, I think he may have a case
Chelsea ending the half strong
Less than five minutes until half time and the Blues are ending strongly here
Another Chelsea effort
Uwakwe has a go from just inside the box, but Ashby-Hammond holds the ball well from the strike
Chelsea free kick comes to nothing
Hudson-Odoi takes a free kick in a dangerous position, but he elects to go under the wall and it’s cleared for a free kick - still no efforts on goal
Fulham's best chance
Francois plays a one-two off the ref and surges through, but his final effort is blocked just as it looks like the goal is opening up
Pressing higher now
This is in an intriguing match from a tactical viewpoint, Fulham, content with allowing Chelsea pressure for the first 25 minutes, are now pressing them higher up the pitch, around midway - good game so far
Fulham forcing mistakes
For all Chelsea’s possession, the Young Whites are forcing mistakes from them in midfield - you feel one of them will fall kindly to Fulham eventually