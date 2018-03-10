Fulham are on their travels once again as they visit Deepdale to take on Preston North End.
Slavisa Jokanovic's side have cemented their place in the Play-offs with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Sheffield United in midweek and now look to make it 15 games unbeaten when they take on Preston.
However, the Lilywhites are on a good run of form themselves, and victory over Bristol City in midweek saw them climb to within one point of the Play-off places.
We'll have team news, build-up and live updates as Fulham embark on the final game of the so-called 'big six' with kick off at 3pm.
GOAL! Mitro scores again! 2-1!
There it is!! Mitrovic heads home Cairney’s ball and it’s 2-1!!!
Final Fulham sub
Sessegnon is off and replaced by Ojo
GOAL! Preston equalise! 1-1
Seconds after making a fantastic save, Bettinelli makes a hash of what should be a comfortable save from Maguire’s header and it’s in the back of the net
GOAL! Mitrovic puts Fulham ahead! 1-0
Mitro is on fire!
Lovely work from Christie down the right and he puts the ball in for Mitrovic who scores again!
Second Fulham sub
Fredericks is replaced by Cyrus Christie here
Great tackle from Odoi
Lovely defending from the Belgian there - he stands up his man and eventually blocks the effort
Sub for Fulham
Jokanovic makes his first change - Ayite is replaced by Piazon
Good spell for Fulham
This is good from Fulham - Mitrovic looks more in the game this second half and it’s him who sets the away side on their way - Preston clear their lines but that’s the football they’ve been missing today
WHAT A SAVE!
Brilliant from Ayite, but Rudd has pulled off a wonder save to deny him from sticking it in the top bin
PEEP! We're underway in the second half
Preston get us started for the second 45 - with Cardiff 3-0 up a big performance is required here!
Cunningham is off for Preston and replaced by Woods
Half time thoughts
HALF TIME: Preston 0-0 Fulham
There’s the half time whistle - Preston have played well but Fulham ended the half well and were starting to keep hold of the ball and carve out more chances.
The home fans give their players a huge cheer as they head off for their performance in the first 45
One minute added
There’s one minute added on here
CHANCE!
This game is open - another misjudged header from Odoi sees Maguire in, but a combination of Ream, Fredericks and Bettinelli all deny the Irishman
CHANCE!
Mitrovic with the latest chance - he gets the ball in the area but Rudd is down well to deny him
CHANCE!
Great chance for Fulham - Fredericks is released down the right and he tries to play in Sessegnon at the back stick with a teasing ball, but it’s inches away from the left winger
Half an hour gone
Half an hour gone here and Fulham still yet to get going , with Preston the far better side at the moment
CHANCE!
Another Fulham chance, who are looking better as the minutes tick by - Ayite gets into the box but fires over
OFF THE LINE!
Fulham nearly score! Johansen breaks and goes one on one, instead of shooting he gives it to Mitrovic who bundles it goalward, but Pearson is there to clear the danger
CHANCE!
Good save from Bettinelli as he palms away a decent Fisher effort - Preston much the better team
Physicality coming into it
Preston are starting to stamp their physicality on this game now - first Mitrovic was manhandled and then Sessegnon was shoved off the ball, but the referee not giving anything so far
CHANCE!
Preston well on the front foot - Robinson fires in a strike at Bettinelli but the stopper is down well to hold onto the ball
Let off for Odoi
Odoi misjudges the ball and lets Maguire in - he crosses looking for his man at the back stick but McDonald is there to deny him
PEEP! We're underway at Deepdale!
It’s 3pm and we are underway at Deepdale! Fulham are in their black away kit this afternoon and they get us underway
10 minutes to go
We’re 10 minutes from kick off and it’s rather a subdued atmosphere at Deepdale - feels more like a friendly than a big game
View from the Press Box
Button returns
David Button travelled up on the train this morning and takes his place on the bench after recovering from an illness - Kalas still not fit enough to make the 18
PRESTON TEAM NEWS
FULHAM TEAM NEWS
Preston build-up
