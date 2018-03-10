Fulham are on their travels once again as they visit Deepdale to take on Preston North End.

Slavisa Jokanovic's side have cemented their place in the Play-offs with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Sheffield United in midweek and now look to make it 15 games unbeaten when they take on Preston.

However, the Lilywhites are on a good run of form themselves, and victory over Bristol City in midweek saw them climb to within one point of the Play-off places.

We'll have team news, build-up and live updates as Fulham embark on the final game of the so-called 'big six' with kick off at 3pm.

