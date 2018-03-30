The international break is finally over, and Fulham are back in action today as they travel to Carrow Road to take on Norwich City.
The side have a fully fit squad for their trip as they look to pick up where they left off before the break, where they made club history by making it 16 games unbeaten with a draw against QPR.
Automatic promotion looks a difficult challenge for Fulham, but they'll be hoping for a positive result to keep the chase on as we enter the final eight games of the Championship season.
We'll have build-up, team news and live match and goal updates from Norwich throughout the afternoon.
Key Events
We're back!
See ya later international break!
The proper football is back today - here’s the view of the ground ahead of kick off
Latest from the Cottage
Here’s all the latest news from around the Cottage in the last week
OPTA Stats
Here’s all you need to know ahead of today’s game:
- Norwich have won just one of their last 21 matches against Fulham in all competitions (D6 L14), a 4-2 win at Carrow Road in May 2015.
- Fulham have won five of their last eight away league visits to Carrow Road (D2 L1), winning 3-1 last season.
- James Maddison has scored the winning goal in six Championship games this season, a joint-high along with Derby’s Matej Vydra.
- Fulham have completed 8,718 passes in the opposition half this season, at least 1,000 more than any other Championship side.
- These two sides have also attempted the fewest long passes in the Championship this season – Fulham (2,244) and Norwich (2,464).
- The four players to complete the most successful short passes in this season’s Championship are all Fulham players (McDonald, Cairney, Ream and Johansen).
Welcome to Carrow Road!
Welcome to Carrow Road for Good Friday footie!
Kick off is at 3pm and we’ll have team news from 2pm