The international break is finally over, and Fulham are back in action today as they travel to Carrow Road to take on Norwich City.

The side have a fully fit squad for their trip as they look to pick up where they left off before the break, where they made club history by making it 16 games unbeaten with a draw against QPR.

Automatic promotion looks a difficult challenge for Fulham, but they'll be hoping for a positive result to keep the chase on as we enter the final eight games of the Championship season.

We'll have build-up, team news and live match and goal updates from Norwich throughout the afternoon.

