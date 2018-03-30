Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fulham continued their march towards the Premier League with a 2-0 victory over Norwich City, with Stefan Johansen and Tom Cairney bagging the goals.

Slavisa Jokanovic made just the one change for Fulham today, opting to rest Ryan Sessegnon for the first time this season after his exploits with England U21s, recalling Floyd Ayite into the starting XI.

You could tell it was the first game back after the beak - the first half was an uninspiring affair that saw two passing sides create very little in the way of chances.

Norwich had the better on the stroke of half time when they put a ball across the face of the six yard box, but Denis Odoi was there to hack it clear.

But the game exploded into life in the second half with both sides having good chances to break the deadlock, with Aleksandar Mitrovic coming closest.

But a quick double from Johansen and Cairney made it 2-0, sending the travelling 2,000 Fulham fans into raptures.

Here's how we rated the side:

Bettinelli 8: Fantastic save to deny Srbeny early in the second half. A commanding figure in the goal once again - you could hear him all the way in the press box.

Fredericks 7: Some good forays forward and some nice defending, especially covering the centre halves as Norwich looked for an equaliser.

Targett 7: Another solid showing from the left back who looked comfortable. Really impressed with Targett - a solid showing every game.

Odoi 8: A decent performance after his horror show against QPR - he seemed reasonably comfortable back at centre half. Redeemed himself for that mistake in the previous game.

Ream 8: Yet again, the American was solid in the middle of defence and was comfortable with and without possession of the ball.

McDonald 7: Did a good job in the middle but was subbed having been booked and warned by Keith Stroud.

Cairney 7: Didn't dictate play like his usual self. Saw lots of the ball but was caught more times than usual in possession. Got that important second goal as he improved in the second half.

Johansen 7: Got the Fulham goal and a nice flick set Fulham forward for their second. Wasn't at his best still but did a good job.

Piazon7 : Caused problems on the right and played his part in the second goal. Didn't have as much influence as he would've liked but a decent showing.

Ayite 6: Ayite seems to enjoy himself at Carrow Road and today was another good show from him, but without ever really threatening.

Mitrovic 6: Did fantastic to win the header that led to Johansen's goal. Looked jaded and it wasn't a surprise to see him subbed for a rest at 2-0.

Subs -

Sessegnon 8: Did really well when he came on and made a difference on proceedings. The concentration Norwich placed on him meant others could come into the game.

Norwood 7: Came on in the anchor role and provided a calm and solid base for the side to build on.

Kamara 6: Didn't really have much impact on the game, although it was clear the Norwich defence were frightened of his pace.

