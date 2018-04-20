It's a big one down at The Den tonight as Fulham visit Millwall in a London Derby in the Championship.
The Whites are unbeaten in 21 games heading into the tie, while the Lions have an unbeaten run of their own to defend, having gone 17 games without losing.
The atmosphere looks set to be electric in south London tonight as the two sides meet in what is one of the biggest tests of the season for Fulham, as they look to stand up to a big and physical Millwall.
We'll have all the build-up, team news and live updates from The Den this evening, with kick off at 7.45pm.
Five left in the second half
There’s about five left here in the second half as the game continues to ebb and flow - FUlham so far failed to test Archer, while Bettinelli has had a good game so far to keep his side in it
CHANCE!
Millwall should score!
Morison is played in by a lovely ball and all he has to do is find his strike partner, but he over hits it at Fulham clear their lines
Starting to settle now
The game is settling somewhat now - Fulham have the possession but Millwall looking to put pressure and hit on the break.
Really good contest so far
OFF THE LINE!
A big Bettinelli paw denies Morison a free header, but it drops to a Millwall striker but Ream slides in and clears off the line - big, big clearance
CHANCE!
Another Fulham chance - Millwall’s left back slips at Targett drives into the box, but his effort is weak and wide
CHANCE!
Fulham start to work the ball and Cairney feeds in a lovely ball to Sessegnon - he pulls the ball back into the middle but Millwall manage to clear
CHANCE!
Finally Fulham move the ball - Johansen finds Sessegnon out left who plays in Targett - his cross finds Mitrovic who loops a header over the bar
Fulham struggling with aerial threat
More Millwall long balls are pumped into the box and it’s causing the away side a lot of problems this evening - how key could that disallowed goal end up being?
GOA... NO!
Let off for Fulham!!
Millwall think they’ve taken the lead but the referee calls it back for a foul - the home fans aren’t happy!
Let-off for Bettinelli
Christ knows what the keeper is thinking! He lashes the ball at Ream who’s on the edge of the box, Ream tries to control but it bounces away from him.
Luckily, or cynically, whichever you prefer, the ball is deemed to be in the box
Aerial threat from Millwall
It’s clear in the early stages that Millwall’s biggest threat is from the air - they’re angling balls into Morison and Gregory at every chance
Boos for Sessegnon
This is going to be a tough night for Sessegnon, he’s getting hammered with boos from the sidelines.
Definitely the most hostile atmosphere he’s played in in his short career!
Replays suggest it was a save
It seems the replays are suggesting that Bettinelli got a touch on the header to tip it onto the crossbar, if so, what a save!
A lot of pressure
Fulham are being forced to make mistakes by heavy Millwall pressure - Ream the latest man to succumb
CLANG! Millwall hit the bar
There’s the first chance and it goes to Millwall!
A big header at the back stick sees the home side clatter the crossbar!
Early stages
Fulham have seen a lot of the ball early on but have been forced into mistakes - really loud atmospjhere
PEEP! We have kick off at The Den
It’s Friday night under the lights at The Den and we’re under way with the home side getting a vocal backing.
Fulham get us underway!
Here come the sides!
The sides are out to an insane level of noise at The Den - we’re moments way from kick off!
20 to go
We’re 20 minutes away from kick off - press box is rammed and the stands look like they will be too.
All the action right here from 7.45pm
MILLWALL TEAM NEWS
And here’s how Millwall line-up today
FULHAM TEAM NEWS
Here’s how Fulham line-up:
Bettinelli, Fredericks, Odoi, Ream, Targett, McDonald, Johansen, Cairney, Sessegnon, Piazon and Mitrovic
Fulham are here
The team have arrived! An hour and 15 minutes till kick off here
Mourinho thanks Jokanovic for use of the Cottage
Manchester United trained at Craven Cottage and Motspur Park over the past few days, and their boss, Jose Mourinho, has thanked Slavisa Jokanovic and Fulham for their hospitality.
Hot at The Den!
It’s a hot one today! We’re in position ready for tonight
Jokanovic's presser
Miss Jokanovic’s presser yesterday?
Here’s everything he had to say:
Latest news
Here’s all the latest from around the Cottage:
Match stats
Here’s all the stats ahead of today’s game:
- Millwall are winless in four home league meetings with Fulham (D3 L1) since winning 4-3 in April 1982.
- There have been just two goals scored in the last three Championship meetings between these sides, with both sides scoring one apiece.
- The Lions have lost one of their last 13 home matches on Friday in all competitions (W8 D4), a 1-0 defeat to Bolton in December 2014.
- Slavisa Jokanovic has won all three Championship meetings with Millwall, winning two with Watford and one with Fulham.
- Ryan Sessegnon has scored more league goals in 2017-18 than any other teenager in the top four tiers of English football (14 goals).
- George Saville’s 10 goals have been worth 12 points for Millwall this season – only three players’ goals have been more valuable in the Championship (Billy Sharp 17, James Maddison 16, Albert Adomah 14).
Welcome to The Den!
Welcome to south London and The Den, as Fulham take on Millwall.
What a big London derby we’re in for today - unbeaten in 21, The Whites take on the Lions, who haven’t lost in 17.
A defeat today would probably mean curtains for Fulham’s automatic hopes - we’ve got live updates right here!