It's a big one down at The Den tonight as Fulham visit Millwall in a London Derby in the Championship.

The Whites are unbeaten in 21 games heading into the tie, while the Lions have an unbeaten run of their own to defend, having gone 17 games without losing.

The atmosphere looks set to be electric in south London tonight as the two sides meet in what is one of the biggest tests of the season for Fulham, as they look to stand up to a big and physical Millwall.

We'll have all the build-up, team news and live updates from The Den this evening, with kick off at 7.45pm.

