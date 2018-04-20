The video will start in 8 Cancel

A solid second half display from Fulham saw Ryan Sessegnon, Kevin McDonald and Aleksandar Mitrovic goals ended Millwall's 17-game unbeaten run with a 3-0 victory at The Den.

It was a frantic start that saw Millwall hit the bar before putting the ball in the back of the net, but much to the annoyance of the home fans and relief of the away players, the referee gave Fulham a free kick and ruled it out.

Tim Ream then made a fantastic goal-line clearance to deny Millwall again, after Aleksandar Mitrovic and Matt Targett both had efforts for the away side.

And it only took Fulham a minute after the break to get the lead when Jordan Archer didn't deal with Mitrovic's pot shot well enough, pushing it out to the arriving Sessegnon who put it away.

Fulham were in dreamland in the 56th minute when McDonald, obviously, left his man on the floor and unleashed a worldie of a strike into the top bin to make it 2-0.

Mitrovic got in on the act when Tomas Kalas fed the striker after a wonderful run, and the Serbian made no mistake to blast it into the top corner.

Here's how we rated the side:

Bettinelli 8: Brilliant save early on to deny the home side. Comfortable evening in goal pulling off some good saves.

Fredericks 8: Full of energy, the right back was a constant threat on the attack down the right.

Ream 9: Stunning goal line clearance to deny Millwall, which turned out to be huge. Another great game from the American.

Odoi 8: Struggled with the early Millwall aerial presence but grew into the game and looked solid in defence.

Targett 8: Found space down the left and played well defensively and in attack. A good display from the loan man once again who looked confident once more.

McDonald 9: Dominant display in the first 45 minutes and was key to keeping the scores level. Stunning strike to make it two.

Johansen 7: A decent performance, will feel he should've scored when the score was 1-0.

Cairney 9: Was battered in the middle of the park for the first 20 minutes but started to dictate the tie as the half progressed. A joy to watch this evening as he commanded the midfield.

Piazon 6: Struggled to get into the game at all in the first half. Had a better second 45 but it wasn't his best performance.

Sessegnon 8: Found space down the left and caused problems for Millwall, but without really threatening the keeper. Fantastic reading of the game to grab the goal.

Mitrovic 8: Cut a lonely figure in the first half as Millwall starved him of service. His hold-up play in the second half was fantastic and Millwall really struggled to deal with it. Great finish to make it three.

Subs -

Kalas 7: Lovely run through to set Mitrovic up for his goal.

Christie N/A: Not enough time to affect the game.

