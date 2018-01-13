Video Loading

Fulham are on their travels once again as they head to the Riverside to take on Middlesbrough.

There's only two points separating the two sides as they prepare to do battle this afternoon in the north east, with both hoping a victory will keep them within touching distance of the Play-offs.

Slavisa Jokanovic has spoken highly of Tony Pulis ahead of today's game, and the Welshman has currently won two games and lost one during his tenure with Boro, who are hoping the former West Brom man can propel them to the Premier League.

As ever, we'll have team news, build-up and live match and goal updates throughout the afternoon right here, so if you haven't made the trip get the kettle on, sit back and stay right here.

FULL TIME: Boro 0-1 Fulham

Fulham nick it at the death!!

GOAL! Fulham 1-0!

Norwood slots home a penalty!!!

CLANG! Boro hit the bar!

Assombalonga is through and tries to chip Bettinelli, but he hits the bar!

Kebano comes on

Kebano is on to replace Piazon

Boro sub

Braithwaite is replaced by Adam Clayton, while Traore comes off for Johnson

What a chance

The ball is played into Sessegnon and it falls kindly for him, but he just can’t sort his feet out! So unlucky

Chance for Boro

What a chance - Braithwaite beats Odoi and is in, but he puts the ball into the side netting!

Odoi goes into the book

The ref seems to have lost control and Odoi is now the next in the book

Yellow for Fredericks

Fredericks is in the book and now Fonte is on to replace Kamara

Howson in the book

Howson goes into the book now for taking out Johansen

Kalas is on

Kalas comes on for Sheyi Ojo who gets a round if applause from all four sides

PEEP! We're back for the second half

Welcome to the second half - the teams are back out into the cold north east air and we’re back underway

Half time thoughts

Here’s the half time thoughts

HALF TIME: Boro 0-0 Fulham

There’s the half time whistle, it’s been poor so far but Fulham ended the half a bit better.

Lots of work to do in the next 45

One minute added on

There’s one minute added on as McDonald does well to track back and clear a ball into the six yard box

A strike on target!

Ojo has a header on target, but Boro go right up the other end and play Gestede through - he should score but his deft chip is inches wide

Fredericks crunched

There’s the glimpse of the rough side we’ve heard about - Fredericks is absolutely crunched by Friend and he goes into the book

First half chance for Fulham

It’s just about a half chance, as Sessegnon is found in acres of space down the left - he plays in Johansen on the edge but the Norwegian’s strike is blazed over

Traore causing problems

Traore has just sliced through three Fulham players like a hit knife through butter - he’s causing all sorts of problems out there

Space to exploit

There is definitely space out there for the away side to exploit - Boro looking to pressure high at stages and Fulham can use that high press to their advantage

Yellow for Johansen

It’s an early yellow but a deserved one - Johansen chops down Traore as he charges through

Chance for Boro

Downing breaks after getting to the ball in front of Fredericks, he charges into the box and the ball is eventually put into the mixer, but Ream and Bettinelli do well between themselves to stop any danger

Huge let off for Fulham

What a let off for Fulham!

A lazy backpass doesn’t reach Bettinelli and Gestede is there, but he gets the ball tangled up in his feet at the keeper clears

Lots of early possession

Fulham are having a lot of early possession with Boro happy to let them have it and stick ten men behind the ball.

Jokanovic’s men will have to work very hard indeed to break this side down

Fulham dealing with the long throw

We’re two minutes in and Fulham have dealt with two long throws into the box already - could be a long afternoon for the defence in dealing with high balls

PEEP! We have kick off!

And we are underway at the Riverside, Fulham in all black and Boro in their red

Ten to go

The teams are back in the changing rooms as we approach kick off - a hardy group of away fans have gathered just the opposite side to the press box

Half hour to go

We’re half an hour away from kick off here - it’s a bitter day in the north east!

100 up for Ream

Tim Ream becomes the latest centurion for Fulham today, as he makes his 100th appearance

Boro line up

And here is how the home side line up