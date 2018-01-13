Fulham are on their travels once again as they head to the Riverside to take on Middlesbrough.

There's only two points separating the two sides as they prepare to do battle this afternoon in the north east, with both hoping a victory will keep them within touching distance of the Play-offs.

Slavisa Jokanovic has spoken highly of Tony Pulis ahead of today's game, and the Welshman has currently won two games and lost one during his tenure with Boro, who are hoping the former West Brom man can propel them to the Premier League.

As ever, we'll have team news, build-up and live match and goal updates throughout the afternoon right here, so if you haven't made the trip get the kettle on, sit back and stay right here.