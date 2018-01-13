Fulham are on their travels once again as they head to the Riverside to take on Middlesbrough.
There's only two points separating the two sides as they prepare to do battle this afternoon in the north east, with both hoping a victory will keep them within touching distance of the Play-offs.
Slavisa Jokanovic has spoken highly of Tony Pulis ahead of today's game, and the Welshman has currently won two games and lost one during his tenure with Boro, who are hoping the former West Brom man can propel them to the Premier League.
As ever, we'll have team news, build-up and live match and goal updates throughout the afternoon right here, so if you haven't made the trip get the kettle on, sit back and stay right here.
Key Events
FULL TIME: Boro 0-1 Fulham
Fulham nick it at the death!!
GOAL! Fulham 1-0!
Norwood slots home a penalty!!!
CLANG! Boro hit the bar!
Assombalonga is through and tries to chip Bettinelli, but he hits the bar!
Kebano comes on
Kebano is on to replace Piazon
Boro sub
Braithwaite is replaced by Adam Clayton, while Traore comes off for Johnson
What a chance
The ball is played into Sessegnon and it falls kindly for him, but he just can’t sort his feet out! So unlucky
Chance for Boro
What a chance - Braithwaite beats Odoi and is in, but he puts the ball into the side netting!
Odoi goes into the book
The ref seems to have lost control and Odoi is now the next in the book
Yellow for Fredericks
Fredericks is in the book and now Fonte is on to replace Kamara
Howson in the book
Howson goes into the book now for taking out Johansen
Kalas is on
Kalas comes on for Sheyi Ojo who gets a round if applause from all four sides
PEEP! We're back for the second half
Welcome to the second half - the teams are back out into the cold north east air and we’re back underway
Half time thoughts
Here’s the half time thoughts
HALF TIME: Boro 0-0 Fulham
There’s the half time whistle, it’s been poor so far but Fulham ended the half a bit better.
Lots of work to do in the next 45
One minute added on
There’s one minute added on as McDonald does well to track back and clear a ball into the six yard box
A strike on target!
Ojo has a header on target, but Boro go right up the other end and play Gestede through - he should score but his deft chip is inches wide
Fredericks crunched
There’s the glimpse of the rough side we’ve heard about - Fredericks is absolutely crunched by Friend and he goes into the book
First half chance for Fulham
It’s just about a half chance, as Sessegnon is found in acres of space down the left - he plays in Johansen on the edge but the Norwegian’s strike is blazed over
Traore causing problems
Traore has just sliced through three Fulham players like a hit knife through butter - he’s causing all sorts of problems out there
Space to exploit
There is definitely space out there for the away side to exploit - Boro looking to pressure high at stages and Fulham can use that high press to their advantage
Yellow for Johansen
It’s an early yellow but a deserved one - Johansen chops down Traore as he charges through
Chance for Boro
Downing breaks after getting to the ball in front of Fredericks, he charges into the box and the ball is eventually put into the mixer, but Ream and Bettinelli do well between themselves to stop any danger
Huge let off for Fulham
What a let off for Fulham!
A lazy backpass doesn’t reach Bettinelli and Gestede is there, but he gets the ball tangled up in his feet at the keeper clears
Lots of early possession
Fulham are having a lot of early possession with Boro happy to let them have it and stick ten men behind the ball.
Jokanovic’s men will have to work very hard indeed to break this side down
Fulham dealing with the long throw
We’re two minutes in and Fulham have dealt with two long throws into the box already - could be a long afternoon for the defence in dealing with high balls
PEEP! We have kick off!
And we are underway at the Riverside, Fulham in all black and Boro in their red
Ten to go
The teams are back in the changing rooms as we approach kick off - a hardy group of away fans have gathered just the opposite side to the press box
Half hour to go
We’re half an hour away from kick off here - it’s a bitter day in the north east!
100 up for Ream
Tim Ream becomes the latest centurion for Fulham today, as he makes his 100th appearance
Boro line up
And here is how the home side line up