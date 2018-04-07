Welcome to our live coverage as QPR take on Hull City at the KCOM.
It's been a mixed bag of results in recent times for the Rs but with positive result against Aston Villa, Fulham and Norwich in recent weeks, Ian Holloway's side have stepped up a gear now the threat of relegation is gone.
Even in defeat to Reading the Hoops looked the superior team.
As the season comes to a close it is becoming clearer that QPR stars are playing for new contracts or to impress prospective new clubs with Nedum Onuoha and Jack Robinson in particular still in dicussions with the QPR hierarchy.
What's happening at Hull? Well they're nine points behind the visitors in 18th place but have held both Wolves and Aston Villa to draws in their previous two matches.
Nigel Adkins' team are on the cusp of safety, seven points clear of 22nd place Barnsley but three points certainly wouldn't go amiss for them this afternoon.
We'll have team news and live goal and match updates throughout the afternoon right here.
Midfield
A bit of deja vu as the ball gets stuck in the middle once again but the visitors are constructing attacks of a much better quality in this half.
Eze plays a one-two into the box but is marshalled off the ball and looks for a penalty. Play on
sub
Bowen heads of for Kyle Grosicki.
QPR look to have more swagger about themselves now with some nice one touch play between Bidwell and Eze.
Not quite coming off in the box just yet however
Better start
QPR look to have something extra up top with Sylla there and Eze dropping back.
Furlong has a driven ball cleared from the six yard line but the Tigers are being challenged across the back now.
Sub
We’re away and Idrissa Sylla is on for Ryan Manning.
Can he offer more?
Teams are out
Hull are back and passing a ball around across the pitch like you’ll remember doing in Sunday league.
QPR are bit later but follow them.
Can they turn it around?
Verdict
It had been a pretty even game until the half our mark and Hull began to overload the wings more effectively. The Rs were fortunate that Hernandez fluffed his lines a couple of times but were still well in the game.
The two goals certainly change the complexion of the game however, and point to how less threatening QPR were in front of goal. They struggled to build an outright attack at pace, and perhaps need more presence up front to make the ball stick.
It had been a good defensive performance but being two down, changes how that looks.
Hammerblow
Less than a minute after Luongo shoots over the bar Hull hit again.
This time it’s Hernandez and it’s a long way back for Ian Holloway’s side now.
The Uruguayan’s striker hits the bar, and hits off Smithies before going into the goal. That could be an own goal
4 added
Can QPR nick one before half time?
That's got to hurt
The calls of ‘off’ echo around the KCOM as Onuoha clashes with Jon Toral
He looked to firmly win a header and then carry straight through the Hull player to an audible groan around the ground.
Toral looks shaken and Hull are given a free kick but with no card for the QPR captain
Hull strike
This time Hull do score.
It’s Wilson again, thriving in the space when Hernandez finds him.
It’s a cool finish from the left into the right hand side of the net.
Very lucky
Wilson eventually finds himself with time on the left and puts a menacing ball across the box. Bowen takes the sting out of it and rolls it to Hernandez who just has to smash it in two yards out. His feet get tangled the ball falls to Wilson who can only smash it over the bar.
Not sure how we’re still level after that.
Better
It’s the first time the Hoops have had the ball on the half way line for a while now and Eze is immediately bundled over.
Calm build up finds Furlong on the right, he curls a ball high and deep to win a corner.
Freeman fails to beat the first man and Hull win a free kick
Handbags!
The Rs are under the cosh now as the Tigers keep winning the ball back.
They have a free kick twenty yards out and you know Seb Larsson fancies it but Bowen has a go. It’s over the bar but it’s another warning.
Bidwell and Bowen start pushing each other before thinking better of it. Yellow card each.
Oooo
Nigel Adkins is urging his team forward and is moving more quickly than any of them.
Hull find themselves in the box, and the ball is played hard and fast to Hernandez six yards out. He looks sure to score but can’t control it.
Good play
QPR get an attack of their own and move the ball around the box through Freeman and Wsolek before Bidwell wins a corner from an overlap.
A corner to the front post nearly comes off, but Hull do enough.
As Hull attack again Onuoha puts in another solid tackle, he’s looked a rock so far.
Good work
Furlong is isolated with Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson threatening some trickery.
The full-back anticipates his move well however, and clears the ball comfortably.
Huge throw
The Rs launch a huge throw into the box, and lobs a couple of Hull defenders but then bounces over the top of Eze and into the hands of Allan McGregor
14mins
Smithies throws the ball out as Lynch looks to have some trouble with his hamstring.
Physios come on, and the Rs team load up on drinks at the sideline.
Lynch is limping off and is eventually replaced by Jack Robinson.
Making the pitch big
Hull are pressing the QPR defence hard but Furlong and Bidwell are making full use of pitch’s width.
High and wide
First reall effort at goal and Abel Hernandez blazes it over the bar.
Lots of build up from both teams but they are faltering when they reach the final thirds.
Eze doing well to try and link up play but getting crowded out a lot at the moment.
Hull looking to break at speed, mostly down their left.
The Tigers next striker wins them a corner.
Great tackle
Hull break and they look to outnumber QPR as they attack by the 18 yard box.
The hardest and fairest of tackles from Onuoha quells the danger though, as both teams continue to settle into the game.
QPR possession
QPR have the ball for the first time and calmly playing out from the back. Eze has lined up as the sole striker but he’s already dropping deep with midfielder marauding on past him.
Early corner for the Rs but Hull defend it well.
Kick off
Hull kick off, and look straight up the left hand side. Not quite breaking through but they’ve had three direct balls there from Dawson already.
Ray Wilkins
Superb applause and singing for Ray Wilkins.
No less than he deserves.
Here come the teams!
Both sides enter the pitch, with plenty of noise after a pretty intense heartbeat sound the KCOM played for a few minutes.
The Rs are in their home kit and head through the last stages of their warm up before gathering to the centre circle.
Sprinklers on
Sprinklers on the pitch now, and the players are back in the changing rooms.
Definitely a nip in the air in Hull too
Five minutes to go
Prediction
Maybe it’s blind optimism but think there could be some goals this afternoon, even though QPR’s job has been made more difficult with the absence of Matt Smith.
Luongo remains a threat in front of goal and Freeman of course will serve up chances, but Nedum Onuoha and Joel Lynch will face a tough task up against Hernandez, Bowen and Wilson.
I’ll go for a score draw, 2-2.
The other side
So what do Hull bring?
Premier League experience in Dawson, Seb Larsson and Harry Wilson with David Mayler and Fraizer Campbell providing the depth on the bench.
One to watch out for is Jarrod Bowen. Just 21 but 13 goals this season from the wing. On the bench against Wolves but it isn’t often he doesn’t complete 90 minutes.
Bad news for the Rs
Well Matt Smith has been ruled out of this weekend’s game and he’s been in fine form recently with nine goals and nine assists for the season.
Will we see Ebere Eze move into the more advanced position and Luke Freeman or the freescoring Massimo Luongo slot in behind?
It will be interesting see what problems the youngster can pose for Michael Dawson and co.