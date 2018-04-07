Welcome to our live coverage as QPR take on Hull City at the KCOM.

It's been a mixed bag of results in recent times for the Rs but with positive result against Aston Villa, Fulham and Norwich in recent weeks, Ian Holloway's side have stepped up a gear now the threat of relegation is gone.

Even in defeat to Reading the Hoops looked the superior team.

As the season comes to a close it is becoming clearer that QPR stars are playing for new contracts or to impress prospective new clubs with Nedum Onuoha and Jack Robinson in particular still in dicussions with the QPR hierarchy.

What's happening at Hull? Well they're nine points behind the visitors in 18th place but have held both Wolves and Aston Villa to draws in their previous two matches.

Nigel Adkins' team are on the cusp of safety, seven points clear of 22nd place Barnsley but three points certainly wouldn't go amiss for them this afternoon.

We'll have team news and live goal and match updates throughout the afternoon right here.

