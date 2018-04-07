Welcome to our live coverage as QPR take on Hull City at the KCOM.
It's been a mixed bag of results in recent times for the Rs but with positive result against Aston Villa, Fulham and Norwich in recent weeks, Ian Holloway's side have stepped up a gear now the threat of relegation is gone.
Even in defeat to Reading the Hoops looked the superior team.
As the season comes to a close it is becoming clearer that QPR stars are playing for new contracts or to impress prospective new clubs with Nedum Onuoha and Jack Robinson in particular still in dicussions with the QPR hierarchy.
What's happening at Hull? Well they're nine points behind the visitors in 18th place but have held both Wolves and Aston Villa to draws in their previous two matches.
Nigel Adkins' team are on the cusp of safety, seven points clear of 22nd place Barnsley but three points certainly wouldn't go amiss for them this afternoon.
We'll have team news and live goal and match updates throughout the afternoon right here.
Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.
You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area
Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.
Ratings
Disappointing end
Tough result to take after that win from Norwich.
Lots still to work on before the end of the season.
It's kicking off
Josh Scowen puts in a hard tackle before receiving a push from Herniksen for his efforts.
It all kicks off then and Onuoha is eventually shown red for violent conduct while Scowen gets a yellow.
3 minutes added
Still trying
The Rs are still trying and there’s plenty of heart on show from the likes of Osayi-Samuel tracking back to put his foot in.
There’s some frustration there too and it’s not quite happened this afternoon
Fans
The Rs support are still having a quality time at the back of the stand, pogoing with plenty of singing to match.
Still no sign of a goal from QPR and Bidwell launches a break after blocking the bal with his hand. QPR eventually win a corner that is bundled around the Hull box but comes to nothing
Still attacking
Fair play the Rs are piling forward but Onuoha is getting isolated on the half way line when Hull attack.
I guess it’s all or nothing now as the Rs search for a goal.
Osayi-Samuel has showed some nice touches.
It's four
Hernandez adds goal number four with an easy finish from six yards out.
He’s subbed after the goal to a raucous noise and Frazier Campbell heads on
QPR sub
Wszolek subbed for Osayi-Samuel
Long way back
You just felt QPR were starting to build some steam but they looked very exposed there. Hull just pile forward and make the defenders have to make a decision.
The Rs still press forward.
Grosicki
The curse of the blog!
The substitute is found with a lovely ball from Harry Wilson as Hully City break.
Smithies looks to come but a moment of doubt gives Grosicki the gap he can slot the ball in.
All QPR
It’s all QPR at the moment but they’re struggling to force a save.
Sylla is definitely providing more challenges up top though.
Striker
Interception from Bidwell starts a move this time and Eze drives forward with the ball.
Freeman eventually gets the chance and a good strike is put wide
Toral is subbed for Jackson Irvine
Midfield
A bit of deja vu as the ball gets stuck in the middle once again but the visitors are constructing attacks of a much better quality in this half.
Eze plays a one-two into the box but is marshalled off the ball and looks for a penalty. Play on
sub
Bowen heads of for Kyle Grosicki.
QPR look to have more swagger about themselves now with some nice one touch play between Bidwell and Eze.
Not quite coming off in the box just yet however
Better start
QPR look to have something extra up top with Sylla there and Eze dropping back.
Furlong has a driven ball cleared from the six yard line but the Tigers are being challenged across the back now.
Sub
We’re away and Idrissa Sylla is on for Ryan Manning.
Can he offer more?
Teams are out
Hull are back and passing a ball around across the pitch like you’ll remember doing in Sunday league.
QPR are bit later but follow them.
Can they turn it around?
Verdict
It had been a pretty even game until the half our mark and Hull began to overload the wings more effectively. The Rs were fortunate that Hernandez fluffed his lines a couple of times but were still well in the game.
The two goals certainly change the complexion of the game however, and point to how less threatening QPR were in front of goal. They struggled to build an outright attack at pace, and perhaps need more presence up front to make the ball stick.
It had been a good defensive performance but being two down, changes how that looks.
Hammerblow
Less than a minute after Luongo shoots over the bar Hull hit again.
This time it’s Hernandez and it’s a long way back for Ian Holloway’s side now.
The Uruguayan’s striker hits the bar, and hits off Smithies before going into the goal. That could be an own goal
4 added
Can QPR nick one before half time?
That's got to hurt
The calls of ‘off’ echo around the KCOM as Onuoha clashes with Jon Toral
He looked to firmly win a header and then carry straight through the Hull player to an audible groan around the ground.
Toral looks shaken and Hull are given a free kick but with no card for the QPR captain
Hull strike
This time Hull do score.
It’s Wilson again, thriving in the space when Hernandez finds him.
It’s a cool finish from the left into the right hand side of the net.
Very lucky
Wilson eventually finds himself with time on the left and puts a menacing ball across the box. Bowen takes the sting out of it and rolls it to Hernandez who just has to smash it in two yards out. His feet get tangled the ball falls to Wilson who can only smash it over the bar.
Not sure how we’re still level after that.
Better
It’s the first time the Hoops have had the ball on the half way line for a while now and Eze is immediately bundled over.
Calm build up finds Furlong on the right, he curls a ball high and deep to win a corner.
Freeman fails to beat the first man and Hull win a free kick
Handbags!
The Rs are under the cosh now as the Tigers keep winning the ball back.
They have a free kick twenty yards out and you know Seb Larsson fancies it but Bowen has a go. It’s over the bar but it’s another warning.
Bidwell and Bowen start pushing each other before thinking better of it. Yellow card each.
Oooo
Nigel Adkins is urging his team forward and is moving more quickly than any of them.
Hull find themselves in the box, and the ball is played hard and fast to Hernandez six yards out. He looks sure to score but can’t control it.
Good play
QPR get an attack of their own and move the ball around the box through Freeman and Wsolek before Bidwell wins a corner from an overlap.
A corner to the front post nearly comes off, but Hull do enough.
As Hull attack again Onuoha puts in another solid tackle, he’s looked a rock so far.
Good work
Furlong is isolated with Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson threatening some trickery.
The full-back anticipates his move well however, and clears the ball comfortably.
Huge throw
The Rs launch a huge throw into the box, and lobs a couple of Hull defenders but then bounces over the top of Eze and into the hands of Allan McGregor
14mins
Smithies throws the ball out as Lynch looks to have some trouble with his hamstring.
Physios come on, and the Rs team load up on drinks at the sideline.
Lynch is limping off and is eventually replaced by Jack Robinson.