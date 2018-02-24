Welcome to the Cottage as Fulham take on league leaders Wolves in yet another tough test.
In the past week alone, Slavisa Jokanovic's side have faced the likes of Aston Villa and Bristol City, both teams that are around them in the Play-off places and now they take on Champions-elect Wolverhampton Wanderers.
So far, so good for the Cottagers - a win here last week against Villa was added to by a hard fought draw at Ashton Gate on Wednesday night, but this will be one of the hardest games of the season.
Wolves sit 17 points ahead of Fulham ahead of this evening's match and are well on their way to the Premier League.
We'll have team news and match and goal updates throughout the evening right here, with kick off at 5.30pm.
Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.
You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.
Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .
Key Events
Cottage looking good
The Cottage is looking good ad the sun starts to set ahead of kick off
Bullard knows best?
Jimmy Bullard has been the latest man to give his opinion on Ryan Sessegnon - he thinks a move to Tottenham would be best for his career, agree?
Latest Fulham news
While we build-up to today’s match, why not take a look through the latest news from the Cottage?
Match facts
Here are today’s match facts, provided by OPTA:
- Fulham are winless in nine matches against Wolves in all competitions (D3 L6) since a 5-0 win in the Premier League in March 2012.
- Since that 5-0 loss, Wolves have only conceded one goal in four visits to Craven Cottage in all competitions (W3 D1).
- Fulham have won seven successive home league games, keeping clean sheets in each of the last three – they last won four consecutive league games without conceding at Craven Cottage in April 1999.
- Wolves have dropped nine points in their last seven league games (W3 D3 L1); more than in their previous 16 (seven points dropped – W13 D2 L1).
- Ryan Sessegnon has scored 17 league goals since August 2016; eight more than any other current teenager in the English top four tiers in this period.
- Alfred N’Diaye has scored in two of his last three Championship appearances after scoring just once in his first 20 this season.
Welcome to the Cottage!
Welcome to the Cottage for yet another huge game in Fulham’s campaign.
This evening, they welcome Wolves, champions-elect of the Championship, as the Cottagers look to keep themselves in the hunt for automatic promotion.
We’ll have team news and live match and goal updates for you throughout this evening.