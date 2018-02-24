Welcome to the Cottage as Fulham take on league leaders Wolves in yet another tough test.

In the past week alone, Slavisa Jokanovic's side have faced the likes of Aston Villa and Bristol City, both teams that are around them in the Play-off places and now they take on Champions-elect Wolverhampton Wanderers.

So far, so good for the Cottagers - a win here last week against Villa was added to by a hard fought draw at Ashton Gate on Wednesday night, but this will be one of the hardest games of the season.

Wolves sit 17 points ahead of Fulham ahead of this evening's match and are well on their way to the Premier League.

We'll have team news and match and goal updates throughout the evening right here, with kick off at 5.30pm.

