Fulham take on Sheffield United tonight at Craven Cottage on the back of a hard-won three points at Derby County.

That result saw the side go into fourth place in the Championship and tonight they welcome Chris Walder's side to west London.

The reverse fixture is one no one will be able to forget - a Ryan Sessegnon hat-trick ensured Fulham came out on top in a 5-4 humdinger of a game.

Leon Clarke also scored three, while Sheyi Ojo bagged a brace in one of the matches of the season.

We'll up team news and live match and goal updates from the Cottage.

