Fulham welcome Reading to Craven Cottage this evening in a re-run of last season's play-off semi final, which ended so cruelly for the Whites.
Revenge may well be on the menu tonight, but it's safe to say it isn't the first priority of any of the Fulham stars who are still hunting down Cardiff City in second spot.
If results go right, the Cottagers could end the evening in second, providing they beat Reading AND Cardiff lose to Aston Villa in the Championship's big match up.
As ever, we'll have team news and live goal and match updates from SW6 throughout the evening, kick off at 7.45pm.
Post match presser
Ratings - Not vintage performance but important
FULHAM ARE SECOND!!!!
Cardiff have lost 1-0.
There's the win
What’s happening at Villa Park?
That was awful!
Bacuna is off for an awful tackle on Sessegnon.
There’s some people invading the pitch and they are firmly booed. Did they think it was the end of the game? Can’t type what the crowd were calling them.
Sess is back on his feet after a bit of a wait.
'The Whites are going up'
Safe to say the Cottagers are getting excited.
Reeeaaamm
Huge win from the American to keep the ball well into the Reading half.
4minutes
Four minutes and everything stays as it is Fulham will be a point clear in second. It’s jumping here.
GOAL AT VILLA PARK!
VILLA HAVE TAKEN THE LEAD AGAINST CARDIFF!
Johansen heads off to a big applause as the crowd rise to their feet. Oliver Norwood heads on and Fulham have a free kick.
Boo
Nothing from the corner, and things just get a little sloppy as Reading attack and Chris Martin gets booed.
All Fulham
Kebano resists the temptation to beat a ban and stars the passing carousel across the pitch. It’s slower and more methodical than the last couple of minutes.
Targett finds Mitrovic, the striker looks to feed the six yard line for a classic Fifa goal but Reading defend well. Corner.
Fulham peppering the box
It’s all systems go again and they’re finding their way back into the box. Kebano slots in a tricky ball across the six yard line that nobody can quite reach.
Sessegnon then gets space on the left, pulls it back to Mitrovic who chooses the trickier angle as he gets closed down and can only put it wide.
So close to incredible
That’s why Fulham fans rate Kebano. He gets told to shoot, but decides to beat two players first and just slides his shot wide.
More of the same please.
Big throw
Reading going for the big throw and the ball does bounce about the box.
Odoi eventually heads clear and a Fulham counter is well stopped by Swift on the half way line.
Shooooot
Ryan Fredericks doesn’t need to be told twice to shoot and he wins a corner via a deflection. The Cottage gets loads.
Good ball in defended well.
Kebano heads on for Piazon. What can he do?
Final Reading sub
Omar Richards heads off for Chris Martin.
Yup, he’s definitely getting booed.
Counter
Reading start a promising attack through Bacuna, but he runs himself into trouble in the 18-yard box and Fulham fly back at them.
Battling
Mitrovic receives a warning for a late jump into Liam Moore, definitely a free kick but harmless enough.
The Cottagers win it back quickly though and are once again probing.
Free-kick in a good position
Mitrovic is just too strong and wins a free kick on the left hand side of the box.
Piazon looks like he fancies, it’s dipping but it doesn’t have enough pace on to trouble Mannone
Reading sub
Bodvarsson makes way for Yann Kermorgant.
Still 0-0 at Villa
It’s still 0-0 at VIlla Park with neither side finding a breakthrough for the moment
Pressure
Fulha are piling the pressure on now from both flanks.
A nice one two from Fredericks and Johansen sees them win a corner.
They go short and have some lovely one touch football. Cairney ignores the cries of shoot, and Reading win it back.
Close again
Johansen better this time as Targett finds his run once again. He tries to place it into the corner and Mannone spills it.
Mitrovic tries to scramble the ball in but the offside flag is up again
How have they not scored?
Fulham eventually breach the box and Johansen takes the ball just off Piazon’s feet, but his touch isn’t good enough and it trickles into nothing.
Lets hope that isn’t too big a miss
All the way through
It looks a great ball in but it bounces past everyone and out of play.
Odoi looks like he’s struggling a bit after that.
defensively better
Fulham are playing much better when Reading attack now. At times the Royals look like they could break and expose the centre halves, the Cottagers midfield bust a cut to get back.
This time Reading get close and Targett receives a yellow for a foul on Kelly.
Sub
David Edwards heads off for John Swift. Both get booed.
Not quite
Cairney and Piazon linking up again very nicely. Fulham not quite making it into the area,
Mitrovic hits the post from just inside of the box but the offside flag is up.
Hand ball?
Cairney and Piazon both produce some outstanding touches around the box, with little dinks towards each other. Calls for handball as the pass doesn’t reach Cairney. Referee says no