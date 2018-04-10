Fulham welcome Reading to Craven Cottage this evening in a re-run of last season's play-off semi final, which ended so cruelly for the Whites.

Revenge may well be on the menu tonight, but it's safe to say it isn't the first priority of any of the Fulham stars who are still hunting down Cardiff City in second spot.

If results go right, the Cottagers could end the evening in second, providing they beat Reading AND Cardiff lose to Aston Villa in the Championship's big match up.

As ever, we'll have team news and live goal and match updates from SW6 throughout the evening, kick off at 7.45pm.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.