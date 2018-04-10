Fulham welcome Reading to Craven Cottage this evening in a re-run of last season's play-off semi final, which ended so cruelly for the Whites.
Revenge may well be on the menu tonight, but it's safe to say it isn't the first priority of any of the Fulham stars who are still hunting down Cardiff City in second spot.
If results go right, the Cottagers could end the evening in second, providing they beat Reading AND Cardiff lose to Aston Villa in the Championship's big match up.
As ever, we'll have team news and live goal and match updates from SW6 throughout the evening, kick off at 7.45pm.
Fulham have arrived
Who will start though? We’ll find out in about fifteen minutes.
Not thinking about Cardiff
Slav’s not thinking about Cardiff or the unbeaten run and he thinks Reading are under more pressure.
Stats!
- These sides last met at Craven Cottage in May 2017 in the first leg of the play-off semi-final, sharing a 1-1 draw.
- In regular league meetings, the Royals have conceded nine goals in their past two away trips to Craven Cottage, losing 4-2 in October 2015 and 5-0 in December 2016.
- In Championship meetings during the regular season, Slavisa Jokanovic’s two home matches against Reading have ended in victory, winning 4-1 as Watford manager in March 2015 and 5-0 last season with Fulham.
- The Royals have won two of their past three Championship games, after a run of just one win in 18 prior to that.
- Fulham’s club record run of 19 league games unbeaten (W15 D4) is also the longest current run in English league football.
- Sone Aluko - who played in the reverse fixture for Fulham but now plays for Reading - has scored one and assisted one in two previous league matches against the Cottagers.
Hello!!
Good evening, we’re back for yet another Tuesday evening at Craven Cottage, will it be another win?
Grey skies are overhead but the Fulham have shown outstanding form for pretty much as long as anyone can remember and tonight are searching for their 20th match unbeaten.
There’s also the added spice of that play-off heartbreak last summer. It’d be nice to get one over the Royals.