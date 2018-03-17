It's derby day in west London as Fulham host QPR at Craven Cottage.
The Whites have the opportunity to make it 16 games unbeaten today - a feat never accomplished by a Fulham side before - while Ian Holloway's Hoops will be hoping to spoil the party.
The previous tie saw Fulham come out 2-1 winners before the international break in October, with a Jack Robinson own-goal and a Stefan Johansen strike ensuring QPR's late comeback through Conor Washington was in vain.
Team news is expected at 11.30am with kick off at 12.30pm this Saturday lunchtime - we'll have all the build-up and live match and goal action right here from the Cottage.
Key Events
OPTA Stats
Here’s today’s OPTA stats ahead of the game
- Fulham have only lost two of their last 13 league matches against QPR (W9 D2).
- QPR have not won back to back league visits to Fulham since January 1980 (three in a row).
- Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored seven goals in his last five Championship appearances for Fulham.
- The Hoops have won five of their seven Championship matches against sides starting the day in the top four of the division this season (D1 L1), including a 3-1 win at Aston Villa in their last match.
- Fulham have won the most games (10), points (32), scored the most goals (29) and conceded the fewest (6) among all Championship clubs in 2018.
- QPR have lost 19 of their last 23 away London derbies in league competition (W2 D2), though one of those wins came at Craven Cottage last season.
Pick your Fulham team
Pick your Fulham team - we’re expecting team news in just under half an hour
Got to love big Clint!
The setting for the afternoon
Welcome to the Cottage!
Hello and welcome to the Cottage!
It’s St Patrick’s Day, but it’s snowing in SW6 - we’ll have live updates from today’s west London derby right here