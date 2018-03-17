It's derby day in west London as Fulham host QPR at Craven Cottage.

The Whites have the opportunity to make it 16 games unbeaten today - a feat never accomplished by a Fulham side before - while Ian Holloway's Hoops will be hoping to spoil the party.

The previous tie saw Fulham come out 2-1 winners before the international break in October, with a Jack Robinson own-goal and a Stefan Johansen strike ensuring QPR's late comeback through Conor Washington was in vain.

Team news is expected at 11.30am with kick off at 12.30pm this Saturday lunchtime - we'll have all the build-up and live match and goal action right here from the Cottage.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.