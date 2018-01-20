Fulham take on Burton Albion this afternoon as they look to make it six games unbeaten in the league.
It's been a fantastic run for Slavisa Jokanovic's side, made even better by that last-minute winner at Middlesbrough last week, courtesy of Oliver Norwood's penalty.
That made it just three losses from 11 games - a run that has seen them jump to within one point off the play-off places, and if results go their way today they could well end up in it.
The visitors are Burton, who are on a strange run of form - the away side have won more away games than home this season, beating the likes of Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.
We'll have team news, build-up and live action from today's game right here throughout the afternoon.
Key Events
Wow
Amazing performance from the Cottagers.
Fans and players will go happy tonight.
2-0 prediction. What do I know? Fulham have beaten Burton by six goals to nil.
Three minutes added
No mercy from the ref!
We want ten
It's bouncing
Craven Cottage is rocking right now, must be great to play in.
Burton still working hard to find something, they haven’t stopped credit to them. Fulham have just been took good.
Kamara breaks by himself and shows all the class in the world to lob Bywater. This is unbelievable.
Sub
Standing ovation for Lucas Piazon. Another who had a fantastic game. De La Torre into the fray.
FIVE
Will the goals ever stop?
Sessegnon gets another after some really sloppy defending from the Brewers, again finds it close to the six-yard line.
Another easy and calm finish from the youngster
Final sub
Joe Sbarra heads on for Samuelsen who had perhaps lost his cool
Swagger
Plenty of swagger from the Whites again now, eac pass greeted with a ‘Wey’ and there’s been so many I can’t count.
COME ON FULHAM
It’s loud at Craven Cottage and Fulham have their swagger back.
A firm tackle from behind gives Samuelsen a yellow card.
Rui Fonte heads off for AK47. He’ll want to get in on the action
IT'S FOUR!
Great interception from Odoi starts another Fulham move. They’re probing across the Burton midfielder, left to right.
Fredericks crosses, Piazon dummies and the ball falls to Sessegnon after Johansen’s shot.
Easy finish frOM 5-yards out.
Close
Nearly an error from Fulham at the back but Kalas is assured and composed to bring the ball away from the jaws of Burton.
Fredericks gets the ball and beats his man again but can’t find anyone this time.
Hope Akpan comes on for John Brayford for the visitors who are enjoying more time in the Fulham half.
Sub
Oliver Norwood comes off for Tom Cairney.
Impressed by his performance today and the Fulham faithful gives him a rapturous applause.
Jamie Allen takes the place of Luke Murphy for Burton.
Chance
Burton blaze over from the back post after a flick across the box from Sordell finds Flanagan.
Good ball from Samuelsen though
100 games
Not the game Clough was quite hoping for. Even when Burton threaten Bettinelli dives to the 18-yard line to punch the ball away.
WHAT A BALL
Fonte again, dribbles along the 18-yard line and finds a lovely reverse pass aiming for Piazon.
The loanee stumbles over his feet however and Burton collect.
Think the boys are reading the blog, it’s attack v defence now. Back and forth from Odoi and Sessegnon into the box but Burton stuff the shot.
Slower start
A slower start from Fulham but they’re still working hard down the flanks.
Fonte continues to battle hard but gives away a free-kick on the midway mark.
Burton again
The Brewers win the ball high in the Fulham half but have to play it back to the half way line.
They eventually find Sordell but Ream blocks well.
Oliver Norwood
Norwood has been very good today.
He’s the one who keeps finding Fredericks and he’s deputised for Cairney really well.
He does it again, but the attack fizzles out.
Burton attack
Burton are direct from the kick off and get into the Fulham box but give away a free-kick.
Cottagers build play from the back again. Patient
Teams out
Hold onto your hats, they’re back!
Not a bad half
Nearly faultless
Craven Cottage can be very, very happy with that.
Fulham’s best half of the season? Has to be close.
Simply look a different level to Burton Albion today. Class
Nearly half-time
Is that the first thing Fulham have done wrong? Ream plays it out of play after miscalculating a pass.
Burton advance in added time down the right.
Lucas Adkins is all legs a for a moment looks like he has the better of the Cottagers. He mis-controls on the 18-yard line though
Nearly four
You guess it Fredericks down the right again.
Another lovely little ball, not quite cleared by Burton as Rui tries his luck once again but doesn’t quite connect
Clever
Great curved run from Fonte who is looking every bit a number 9 today. Doesn’t quite fall this time however.
Burton look to break but it isn’t quite happening.
Fulham attack again and it’s back to that calm and collected build up play.
3-0
Fredericks released by Oliver Norwood with an absolutely delightful chip.
The right back finds Fonte who wins the first header, but it’s weak. He’s quickest to react and pockets a goal from a yard or so out!
So good
Jokanovic must be so pleased with this performace so far.
Full of work rate, class, and Fulham look so comfortable on the ball.
Fredericks is dominating the right hand side of the pitch
GOALLL
It’s silky stuff from Fulham and Lucas Piazon grabs the second.
Fredericks finds acres of space down the right but and rolls the ball across the box, a dummy leaves Piazon with time to pick his spot. Cool as you like!
BURTON CHANCE
Sordell back on the pitch and making a nuisance of himself. Slow to work the chance and drags wide of Bettinelli’s post however.
Ream
Tim Ream is looking confident today, with a cheeky turn as he moves up the pitch.
Fulham have plenty of swagger and perhaps should have a second after Sessegnon’s clever footwork gives those in the box something to get on the end of.
Never falls quite right though.