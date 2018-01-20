Fulham take on Burton Albion this afternoon as they look to make it six games unbeaten in the league.

It's been a fantastic run for Slavisa Jokanovic's side, made even better by that last-minute winner at Middlesbrough last week, courtesy of Oliver Norwood's penalty.

That made it just three losses from 11 games - a run that has seen them jump to within one point off the play-off places, and if results go their way today they could well end up in it.

The visitors are Burton, who are on a strange run of form - the away side have won more away games than home this season, beating the likes of Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

We'll have team news, build-up and live action from today's game right here throughout the afternoon.

