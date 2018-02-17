What a game we have in store today.
Second placed Aston Villa, the Championship's form team, visit Craven Cottage, home of Fulham, the division's second form side in one of the games of the season.
Both sides are harbouring hopes of automatic promotion with only one spot left up for grabs, with Wolves the runaway leaders in the league.
At the moment Villa hold it and are seven clear of Fulham in fifth, but victory today for Slavisa Jokanovic's side will go a long way into clawing back that deficit.
It promises to be a big game, and you can follow the build-up, team news and live match updates right here from 1.30pm.
Your reaction to the line up
Here’s what you’ve had to say on Twitter about today’s line-up:
No Grealish or Adomah
HUGE boost for Fulham with Adomah and Grealish both missing for the visitors today - how important might that be today?
ASTON VILLA TEAM NEWS
FULHAM TEAM NEWS
Fulham arrive
The team are here - we’ve got ten minutes until team news
Beautiful day by the Thames
It’s a stunning day by the River Thames today - perfect for some football
Margot is backing Fulham
Hollywood star Margot Robbie is backing the Cottagers to win today
Shahid Khan on the Transfer Window
Shahid Khan has explained Fulham’s transfer window in his pre-match notes today - here’s what he had to say
Pre-match facts
Here all today’s pre-match facts from OPTA:
- Fulham have lost just one of their last 11 home league games against the Villans (W5 D5), 2-0 defeat in the Premier League in January 2010.
- Aston Villa haven’t achieved a league double over the Cottagers since the 2009/10 season.
- Fulham haven’t won seven consecutive home league matches since a run of eight back in October 2000.
- Only Sheffield United’s Billy Sharp (15) has won more points thanks to his goals scored in the Championship this season than Aston Villa’s Albert Adomah (14).
- Fulham have won more points from losing positions this season than any other side in the division (13).
- Aston Villa have won seven consecutive league matches for the first time since February 1990. The Villans last won eight league games in a row back in April 1975 under Ron Saunders when they won promotion to the top-flight.
Pick your XI
Ahead of team news, have a go and pick your starting XI ahead of today
Welcome to the Cottage!
Welcome to a beautiful sunny day at the Cottage for what is the biggest game of the season so far - Fulham vs Aston Villa.
We’ll have all the build up here, as well as team news at 2pm and live match updates.
It promises to be an exciting day!