What a game we have in store today.

Second placed Aston Villa, the Championship's form team, visit Craven Cottage, home of Fulham, the division's second form side in one of the games of the season.

Both sides are harbouring hopes of automatic promotion with only one spot left up for grabs, with Wolves the runaway leaders in the league.

At the moment Villa hold it and are seven clear of Fulham in fifth, but victory today for Slavisa Jokanovic's side will go a long way into clawing back that deficit.

It promises to be a big game, and you can follow the build-up, team news and live match updates right here from 1.30pm.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .