It was, in the end, quite ridiculous.
Sheffield United four, Fulham five.
Astonishing.
A hat-trick from Ryan Sessegnon and a fine night for Liverpool loanee Sheyi Ojo too as the Whites won for the first time in seven, much to the relief of manager Slavisa Jokanovic.
Fulham travelled to Sheffield United this evening hoping to break a run of six games with a win, but expecting one of their toughest tests of the season, but they scored FIVE away from home, and were still left hanging on at the end as they made their 597 travelling fans bite their fingernails right to the bone!
And you can relive all of the crazy, crazy action right here with a recap of our live blog.
Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.
You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.
Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .
Beer me!
I need many beers
Crazy!
FULL TIME: My word, what a game! Fulham finally get their first win in seven in crazy circumstances
All over!
Now you can breathe Fulham fans! The final whistle goes, it ends 5-4! What an incredible game...
They must hold on surely?
Fulham can’t draw another game surely? Not 5-5...
One goal
There’s just one goal in it now, it’s 5-4 for anyone who’s lost...
In the corner...
Cairney does brilliantly on the left to win himself a corner and buy Fulham some time
Match ball?
Two hat-tricks, who gets the match ball!?
Hold on...
GOAL! It’s 5-4 as Clarke now gets his hat-trick!
Added time
We’ve got another SIX minutes of added time to look forward to here
Time for another!
GOAL! United get one back after a deflected strike wrong foots Button
Booed off
McDonald, who is booed by the home fans, is replaced by Johansen with eight minutes left
Teenage superstar
It’s hard to believe on days like today that Ryan Sessegnon is only 17 - what a player
Sensational
Simply sensational. What a night in Sheffield!
HAT-TRICK!!!
GOAL! It’s five and a hat-trick for Sessegnon! A lovely cross field ball finds the 17-year-old and he goes left with it and slams it across goal!!
Off the line!
Close from United! they win the header from the corner and it looks like it will beat Button, but Cairney hooks it clear off the line!
Worry
A dodgy McDonald clearance almost lets United in, but he’s there to make amends and block
What a performance!
Ojo’s work is done tonight, he’s replaced by Fonte. What a performance from the Liverpool loanee
Odoi yellow
Odoi goes into the book for a foul now
TWO-GOAL LEAD!
GOAL! Kamara breaks and puts the ball into Ojo, who twists and shoots, it takes a deflection and hits the back of the net!
Bomb on
And his first bit of action is to bombard down the right and draw a good tackle from the defence
Kamara on
Kamara is on to replace Ayite, who looks to have picked up a knock
Ojo to come off?
Sessegnon charges down the left and puts in a great ball, but Ojo is off balance and slips as he makes contact - he’s looking dead on his feet
Block
United break but Ream puts in another good block to deny Clarke
Fifteen minutes and no goals? What?
So we’re over the hour mark and there’s been no goals... this is a strange feeling...
Tiring
Ojo is tired out there - makes you wonder how much longer we’ll see him tonight
Wonderful
Ream and Odoi are both having wonderful second halves so far - the American looks a man possessed out there
Skill
Lovely bit of skill from Ayite sees him beat his man on the touchline and drive, he’s eventually fouled but that’s a nice piece of showboating
Crazy Serbian
Jokanovic is going absolutely mental on the touchline, he’s not moved from the edge of his technical area
Party piece
Ayite juggles (!!) the ball through the United defence and pokes it goalwards, but Blackman denies him and the ref somehow gives a goal kick
Annoying...
Fulham are taking their time over set pieces and it’s really starting to wind the home fans up