It was, in the end, quite ridiculous.

Sheffield United four, Fulham five.

Astonishing.

A hat-trick from Ryan Sessegnon and a fine night for Liverpool loanee Sheyi Ojo too as the Whites won for the first time in seven, much to the relief of manager Slavisa Jokanovic.

Fulham travelled to Sheffield United this evening hoping to break a run of six games with a win, but expecting one of their toughest tests of the season, but they scored FIVE away from home, and were still left hanging on at the end as they made their 597 travelling fans bite their fingernails right to the bone!

And you can relive all of the crazy, crazy action right here with a recap of our live blog.

