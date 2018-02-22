Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aleksandar Mitrovic's first goal in Fulham colours wasn't enough for all three points after Bobby Reid made sure the points were shared at Ashton Gate.

Slavisa Jokanovic made three changes for tonight's game with Bristol City, handing Cyrus Christie his Fulham debut while also picking Denis Odoi and Lucas Piazon.

It was Fulham who got themselves ahead when Christie drove into the box and delivered a beautiful cross with the outside of his boot to find Mitrovic, who poked home his first goal for the away side.

Bristol City got themselves level though after constant aerial pressure kept Fulham penned inside their own half, with Reid the man to slot the ball into the net to make it 1-1 after 35 minutes.

Mitrovic had a great chance in the 69th minute when Ryan Sessegnon won the ball high up the pitch, crossing it into the six-yard box where the striker was lurking, but an outstretched boot failed to prod it home.

Here's how we rated the side:

Bettinelli 6: Didn't look comfortable at dealing with the aerial bombardment that Bristol were sending his way. Did better at coming off his line in the second period.

Christie 8: Lovely ball for the goal with the outside of his boot and looked good in the air. Was one of Fulham's best players.

Odoi 6: Could've done better with his clearance for the Bristol equaliser and struggled in the air against a big Bristol attack.

Ream 7: Looked solid in the first half, although a few misplaced passes caused some nervy moments.

Targett 6: Tried to attack down the wing but wasn't able to cause as many problems. Defensively looked good but Bristol got success down his side. Came off with a suspected ankle injury.

McDonald 6: A few uncharacteristic misplaced passes from the Scotsman in the first half. Did well with defending the long balls when called upon.

Johansen 7: Pressured high and raced round the pitch to try and force Bristol into mistakes. A few unforced errors crept into his game in the second half. Looked most likely to make something happen.

Cairney 6: Wasn't at his best in the first half but was able to keep a composed figure on the ball. Looked drained when he was replaced by Oliver Norwood.

Sessegnon 6: Struggled to get into the game in the first half, but had a few moments where he was able to get behind the defence but without causing problems.

Piazon 5: Like Sessegnon, looked isolated at time and tried to drift inwards to see more of the ball.

Mitrovic 7: Was a nuisance from the start and thoroughly deserved his goal. Was more isolated in the second half and was subbed on 74 minutes.

Subs -

Ayite 6: Added an outlet on the left side and mucked in defensively in the midfield.

Kamara 6: Was introduced to try get behind the Bristol defensive but wasn't give the ammunition to do so.

Norwood 6: Introduced to add some stability to the midfield, which he did for the ten minutes he was on.