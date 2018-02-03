Fulham return to Craven Cottage as they welcome Nottingham Forest in the Championship - with new additions Aleksandar Mitrovic and Cyrus Christie in line to make debuts.
Slavisa Jokanovic's side are unbeaten in seven league games after last weekends' 3-1 victory over Barnsley - a result that has seen them break into the play-off places for the first time this season.
Now the target is to stay there, and maybe even catch second place, and that starts this afternoon when Aitor Karanka's new-look Forest visit SW6.
Fulham won the reverse fixture 3-1 at the City Ground, and you can follow team news and live goal and match updates throughout the afternoon right here.
Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.
You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.
Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .
Key Events
Half hour till kick off
We’re half an hour away from kick off and the team are out warming up, with the new signings all given a warm welcome by the Cottage faithful
Forest team news
And here’s how the visitors line up
Fulham team news
Here’s how Fulham line up today:
Enter FFC
The lads are here ahead of kick off - team news in less than ten minutes
Pre-Forest build up
And here’s all the pre-Nottingham Forest build-up ahead of today’s game
Fulham's Transfer Window
While we await kick off, why not catch up on everything that happened during Fulham’s transfer window right here:
Pick your Fulham XI
So, with team news expected at 2pm, have a go at predicting your Fulham XI for today’s game - do either Cyrus Christie or Aleksandar Mitrovic get the nod in your side?
OPTA stats
Let’s take a look at the OPTA stats ahead of today’s game:
- Fulham haven’t won three consecutive league matches against Nottingham Forest since October 1952 (four in a row).
- Forest haven’t ended on the losing side in both league matches against Fulham in a season since 2000/01, during which Fulham were promoted to the Premier League.
- The Cottagers have won six of their last seven league games (D1), including each of the last four; they last won five or more in a row under Jean Tigana’s stewardship (12 successive wins).
- Forest have failed to score in five of their last six Championship games, although they won their last away game against current league leaders Wolves.
- Fulham have scored a goal in the 88th minute or later in each of their last three Championship outings, winning with 90th minute goals against both Barnsley and Middlesbrough.
- Indeed, Fulham have won 13 points from losing positions; two more points than any other Championship side.
Welcome to the Cottage!
Welcome to Craven Cottage!
Fulham could move up to fifth in the Championship table with victory over Nottingham Forest this afternoon after Bristol City slipped up against Bolton last night.
We’ve got all the team news, live match and goal updates from today’s game right here!