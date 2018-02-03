Fulham return to Craven Cottage as they welcome Nottingham Forest in the Championship - with new additions Aleksandar Mitrovic and Cyrus Christie in line to make debuts.

Slavisa Jokanovic's side are unbeaten in seven league games after last weekends' 3-1 victory over Barnsley - a result that has seen them break into the play-off places for the first time this season.

Now the target is to stay there, and maybe even catch second place, and that starts this afternoon when Aitor Karanka's new-look Forest visit SW6.

Fulham won the reverse fixture 3-1 at the City Ground, and you can follow team news and live goal and match updates throughout the afternoon right here.

