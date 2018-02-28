Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Martell Taylor-Crossdale show ensured Chelsea progressed through to the semi-finals of the FA Youth Cup as they beat Fulham 6-0 at the Cottage.

The first half was a entertaining affair with not much to speak of in terms of goalmouth chances, with Chelsea dominating the vast majority of possession.

Fulham themselves went close through Tyrese Francois, who enjoyed himself in the first 45, after he played a one-two with the referee and surged through on goal, but his effort was eventually blocked by a Chelsea defender.

However, it was the away side who took the lead after 51 minutes when Mundle-Smith turned the ball into his own net after trying to clear a Callum Hudson-Odoi cross.

He then turned from provider to scorer when a lovely finish saw him double Chelsea's lead a few minutes later, before getting another assists when he laid it on a plate for sub Taylor-Crossdale to poke home.

Chelsea added number four and five through Dujon Sterling and Taylor-Crossdale, while Fulham missed a penalty when Jamie Cumming made a great save from Santos-Clause.

And just to make sure, Taylor-Crossdale made it six with a penalty to turn it into a rout for the holders, and a second half hat-trick for himself.

Here's how we rated the side:

Ashby-Hammond 6: Had little to do in the opening 45 but held the ball well and made a good save to his right to deny Gallagher. Will be really disappointed to concede so many when his performance didn't warrant it.

(Image: Paul Burgman)

Spence 6: Did well down the right, containing his man and effectively nullifying the wing in the first half and containing a dangerous Hudson-Odoi. The Chelsea man got the better of him in the second and put in a lovely ball for the goal.

Felix 6: Looked solid defensively going forward and defensively in the first 45 minutes. Could do nothing about the Chelsea goals in the second half.

Harris 5: Struggled dealing with Chelsea's two midfield players didn't have the impact on proceedings that he would've liked.

Sessegnon 7: Solid at centre half - you could see the quality he had. Couldn't influence proceedings too much from centre back but had a good game.

(Image: Paul Burgman)

Mundle-Smith 6: Developed a good partnership with Sessegnon in the heart of defence and looked fairly solid. Was unfortunate to score an own-goal to give Chelsea the lead.

York 6: A few sloppy moments in the first half nearly cost Fulham, but looked good going forward. Didn't have much of an impact in the second and was taken off for Timmy Abraham.

de Havilland 5: Hassled in the middle of the park and tried to link up with the forwards when forcing Chelsea into a mistake.

Santos-Clause 6: Cut a lonely figure up top for the most part as he was starved of possession due to Chelsea's dominance of the ball. Was unlucky to have his penalty saved by a good Cummings save.

(Image: Paul Burgman)

Francois 7: Was Fulham's best player in the first half and caused Chelsea problems as he charged forward. Quietened in the second half as the game stretched.

Kelly 5: Didn't have too much influence on proceedings from the right wing. Was hauled off with Fulham looking for a way back into the game at the 66th minute mark.

Subs -

Abraham 7: Did well to win Fulham a penalty but perhaps should've scored in the build-up. Made a difference to the Fulham attack when he came on.

Martin 6: Didn't have the impact he would've liked when he came on.

Hilton 6: Looked decent on the ball and gave Fulham a more direct outlet, but couldn't impact proceedings. Looked an exciting player.

