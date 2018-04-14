It's Derby Day at Craven Cottage!

Fulham welcome Brentford to SW6 in what is quite possibly the biggest west London derby between the two sides in recent years, with both chasing promotion to the Premier League.

The hosts are looking to do that through the automatic route - they're 20 games unbeaten and a win today would see them stay in second place, above Cardiff City.

Meanwhile the Bees are hunting the play-off spots and need to win to keep their dreams of playing in the end of season showpiece alive.

Kick off is at 5.30pm today - we'll have all the build-up, team news and live match and goal updates as it happens right here!

