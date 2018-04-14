It's Derby Day at Craven Cottage!
Fulham welcome Brentford to SW6 in what is quite possibly the biggest west London derby between the two sides in recent years, with both chasing promotion to the Premier League.
The hosts are looking to do that through the automatic route - they're 20 games unbeaten and a win today would see them stay in second place, above Cardiff City.
Meanwhile the Bees are hunting the play-off spots and need to win to keep their dreams of playing in the end of season showpiece alive.
Kick off is at 5.30pm today - we'll have all the build-up, team news and live match and goal updates as it happens right here!
OPTA Facts
Here’s today’s stats - it doesn’t make for very good reading if you’re a Fulham fan, and just to make you feel a bit old, the Whites haven’t beaten Brentford at the Cottage in my entire lifetime...
- Fulham have only won one of their last 17 home matches against Brentford in all competitions (D9 L7), a 1-0 win in April 1990.
- The Bees have won four of their last seven Championship meetings with Fulham (D2 L1).
- The Cottagers have won 12 home league matches this season, their best tally in a season since 2005-06 when they won 13 in the Premier League.
- Brentford have won their last three league matches, all 1-0 – only three of their previous 30 wins had been 1-0 before this run.
- Fulham are now unbeaten in 20 league matches (W16 D4) – only three teams in second tier history have gone unbeaten for 20 or more matches during a season and not finished in the top two, most recently Brighton in 2015-16 (the others are Preston in 2005-06 and Blackburn in 1987-88).
- The Bees haven’t won four Championship matches in a row since October 2015 under Lee Carsley.
Welcome to Craven Cottage for Derby Day!
It’s a big one this time - Fulham and Brentford are both challenging for promotion, one automatically and the other through the play-offs, with today’s game key in deciding what happens come May.
Kick off is at 5.30pm, but we’ll have live updates throughout the afternoon right here.