An Aleksandar Mitrovic brace and a Tom Cairney goal ensured that Fulham's unbeaten run kept on extending with a 3-0 win over Sheffield United.

Slavisa Jokanovic opted for just the one change for the visit of Sheffield United, with Sheyi Ojo coming into the side in place of Floyd Ayite, who dropped to the bench.

Fulham grew into the game and Stefan Johansen had their first chance after some good hold up play by Mitrovic, but a deflection took the sting out of his effort.

But it only took half an hour for Mitrovic to get his fourth goal in as many games when he got onto the end of Ryan Fredericks' ball across the face to make it 1-0.

And he got on the end of a fantastic flowing move from Fulham to make it two with a lovely touch to poke it past Jamal Blackman with the outside of his boot.

And it was three with a lethal break in the second half - Fulham defended well and allowed United the ball before Tim Ream won it back with a fantastic tackle, with Sessegnon feeding Lucas Piazon who gave it to Cairney to curl home.

Here's how we rated the side:

Bettinelli 8: Great save to deny Fleck in the 36th minute. Did great to get down to Donaldon's shot. Looked a lot more assured coming for crosses and controlling his area.

Fredericks 8: Great ball in for Mitrovic's goal. Really solid defensively and going forward in another great display.

Odoi 8: Did well once again filling in at centre half and put in another performance that will have Jokanovic thinking whether to continue with him there.

Ream 9: Once again, a solid performance in the heart of the defence from Ream Great tackle to win the ball back for the third goal.

Targett 8: Always looked comfortable, regardless of the challenge facing him. Linked up well with Sessegnon once again.

Cairney 8: Didn't see as much of the ball in the first half but had the quality when in possession. Really well taken goal.

Johansen 8: Brilliant ball to set Mitrovic up for his second. Looked a real attacking threat for the majority of the game.

McDonald 8: Strong anchoring performance once again from the Scot. Lead on the pitch and was an ever present in front of the back four.

Ojo 7: Directness caused Sheffield United a problem down the right but was taken off at the 60 minute mark in his first start for a while.

Sessegnon 7: Got down the left and caused his marker problems. Didn't do too much this evening but was an outlet.

Mitrovic 9: Did well to get in front of his man and make it four goals from four. Stunning finish for his second.

Subs -

Piazon 7: Lovely touch to set up the third Fulham goal. Got in between the lines and caused the United defence problems.

Norwood 6: Did well but nearly made a costly mistake when trying to clear a corner perhaps a bit too smartly. Lost the ball a few too many times in dangerous areas.

Fonte N/A: Had very little time to have an effect on proceedings.

