The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fulham made a new club record of 16 unbeaten, but not in the way they wanted after QPR came back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2.

Fulham started strongly and thought they had the opening goal, but Ryan Sessegnon's tap in from a Tom Cairney strike was chalked off for offside.

And it was him who opened the scoring when Lucas Piazon won the ball back in midfield, playing in the skipper who had time to pick his spot and fire home.

But QPR got one back on the stroke of half time when Massimo Luongo put home from Matt Smith's rebound to make it 2-1 and set up a nervy second half.

And QPR equalised when Pwel Wszolek was played through, slotting it past Bettinelli and into the bottom corner.

Here's how we rated the side:

Bettinelli 7: Made a few good stops and commanded his area well. A big save from the keeper to deny Smith at 2-1.

Fredericks 6: Did well down the right and caused QPR problems with his pace. Gave away the ball cheaply that nearly saw Smith in.

Odoi 5: Decent display at centre half again, although struggled to deal with Smith's aerial presence. Mistake cost Fulham the lead however.

Ream 6: Another good performance from the central defender.

Targett 6: Looked comfortable once again and combined well with Sessegnon to torment QPR's left.

McDonald 6: Few sloppy passes and tackles in the middle. A better second half but couldn't deal with the number of men coming through the middle.

Johansen 6: Was the engine in the middle and tried to get Fulham going with a few breaks in the midfield.

Cairney 6: Metronome in the middle again and made Fulham tick. Didn't have as much impact as Fulham struggled to keep hold of the ball in the second 45.

Piazon 6: Well taken goal but didn't think he had the impact he would've liked in the first half. Couldn't retain the ball in the second half and was taken off for Ayite.

Sessegnon 7: Fantastic first half and caused problem after problem for Manning and Furlong. Faded in the second and was replaced by Ojo.

Mitrovic 5: Didn't have much impact and struggled with ball retention today. Wasn't the presence he has been in recent weeks.

Subs -

Ayite 5: Struggled to keep onto the ball, like most of the Fulham side in the second half.

Ojo 5: Had very little impact when brought on.

Fonte 5: Was brought on to play the number 10 role in behind Mitrovic but didn't have much impact on proceedings.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.