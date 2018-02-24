Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Another Ryan Sessegnon strike and a wonderful Aleksandar Mitrovic goal ensured Fulham beat league leaders Wolves 2-0 to stretch that unbeaten run to 12.

Slavisa Jokanovic decided to make three changes for the visit of the league leaders, with Floyd Ayite, Tomas Kalas and Ryan Fredericks all returning to the starting XI - the same side that beat Aston Villa last week.

The home side started well and nearly had the opener - Aleksander Mitrovic's lob after the ball fell into his path was hacked off the line however.

And it was Fulham who took the lead when Mitrovic's effort was parried into the path of Sessegnon, who was in the right place at the right time to poke it home.

Mitrovic, who had been a pain for Wolves' defence all night, got the second when he turned his man and slammed the ball into the bottom left corner.

Wolves should've got one back when Marcus Bettinelli saved from Benik Afobe, he squared the rebound to Diogo Jota who was only yards out, but he scooped the ball over the bar.

Here's how we rated the side:

Bettinelli 7: A few skewed kicks but some decent saves to keep Wolves at bay. Did what he had to do fairly well when called upon. Great save to deny Afobe.

Fredericks 8: Got the better of his man a few times down the right and did well defensively. Was fantastic in the second 45.

Kalas 7: Was a commanding display at centre back in the first half. Worked well to get back into positions to defend as Wolves broke.

Ream 9: Was absolutely solid at the back in the first 45 minutes and for the remainder of the game. Did a great job nullifying the Wolves front line.

Targett 7: Another solid display from the left back who did his job and without complaint in this game.

McDonald 8: Did well shielding and dropping into the back four, mopping up quick Wolves breaks. Another solid screening display from the Scotsman.

Cairney 8: Had eyes in the back of his head at times to deal with pressure in the midfield. Grew into the game and started to dictate play during the second half.

Johansen 8: Looked back to his best with a fantastic effort in the midfield as the engine. Linked defence to attack a number of times.

Ayite 7: Didn't have much to do in the first half but came into the game more during the second. Tracked back well and did a good job defending the right as Wolves doubled up.

Sessegnon 7: Right place, right time for the youngster as he scored the opener. Looked to attack his marker at every opportunity.

Mitrovic 9: Held the ball up well and did some fantastic work to get a shot off for the first goal. Stunning second goal when he created space for himself and slammed the ball home.

Subs -

Ojo 7: A good impact on the game, the former Wolves man added width to the right and did a good job defending with Fredericks.

Odoi N/A: Didn't get enough time on the pitch.