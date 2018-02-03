Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lucas Piazon and Stefan Johansen goals was enough to keep Fulham's unbeaten run going as they beat Nottingham Forest 2-0.

Slavisa Jokanovic made just the one change for today's game, handing Matt Targett his Cottage debut, while new boys Aleksandar Mitrovic and Cyrus Christie were on the bench.

The first half was one of little chances, with Forest limiting their Fulham counterparts to long strikes through Oliver Norwood and Stefan Johansen.

Jokanovic threw new signing Mitrovic into the action ten minutes into the second half as Fulham looked for that opening goal, and it was Piazon who got it.

He picked the ball up and charged at the Forest defence, smashing it past Costel Pantilimon and into the back of the net, while Johansen made it two with a late break.

Here's how we rated the side:

Bettinelli 8: Had little to do in the first half but was alert to make a good save after a Ream mistake. The same sort of second half from the number one, who was there when called upon. Stunning double save late in the game.

Fredericks 7: Attacked and attacked down the right but did little with the ball put into the box. Caused Forest a lot of problems in the second half down his right hand flank.

Kalas 7: Looked solid in defence and broke from centre back a few times to get Fulham moving. Was a rock at the back and kept Forest at bay.

Ream 7: Made two bad mistakes in the first half and was lucky to get away with them. Recovered well from the early errors and produced another good performance

Targett 8: Looked dangerous down the left in the first half and was the standout player, Quietened second half as Fulham attacked more down the right.

Johansen 8: Hassled and harried all half and looked a lot fitter than he has done previously. Was a real pain to the Forest defence when chasing down balls. Got his rewards with a goal.

Norwood 7: Looked to dictate the tempo and direction of play and looked better this week. Played the Cairney role well.

McDonald 7: Mr Reliable - it was another assured performance from McDonald in the middle of the park.

Sessegnon 7: Linked well with Targett down the left and looked in the mood during the first 45 and continued to play well in the second half.

Piazon 7: Looked decent on the ball and tied to link play. Nice solo goal from the Brazilian in the second half.

Fonte 6: Was making intelligent runs once again and getting into good positions but was replaced for Mitrovic after 54 minutes.

Subs -

Mitrovic 7: Certainly had an impact on proceedings when he came on, causing a nuisance of himself with the Forest defence. His positioning and willingness to get into the box was impressive.

Ayite: N/A: Wasn't on long enough for a score

Odoi N/A: Like Ayite, wasn't on long enough.