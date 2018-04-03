The video will start in 8 Cancel

A Kevin McDonald wondergoal (okay, not really) and a Aleksandar Mitrovic strike gave Fulham a comfortable 2-0 victory over Leeds United.

Fulham had a few great chances to put themselves ahead in the early stages, with Floyd Ayite smashing the outside of the post, while Mitrovic was denied by a superb Bailey Peacock-Farrell save.

But the home side made their pressure count when Mitrovic's header hit McDonald on his backside, wrong footing the Leeds keeper and giving Fulham the lead.

Leeds saw more of the ball in the second half but Fulham continue to threaten - Sessegnon came close but another superb Peacock-Farrell save denied the wonderkid.

A wonderful Marcus Bettinelli save denied Leeds, before Fulham scored 14 SECONDS later through Mitrovic in a ruthless counter attack.

Here's how we rated the side:

Bettinelli 9: Didn't have much to do in the first half. Absolutely stunning save kept Fulham's lead intact, before they went up the pitch and scored 14 seconds later. Big performance from the number one.

Fredericks 7: Tenacious display in the first 45 covering both attack and defence for Fulham.

Odoi 7: Another solid showing at centre back - him and Ream are becoming first choice for Jokanovic.

Ream 8: REAMMM! What more can be said about the American? Solid once more.

Targett 7: Combined well with Sessegnon to cause problems in the first half.

McDonald 8: Won't know much about the goal, but another solid performance in the anchor role.

Johansen 8: Got stuck into the Leeds midfield and provided the thrust going forward for Fulham.

Cairney 8: Metronome in midfield again, dictated play with Leeds not able to get near him.

Sessegnon 7: Caused problems down the left in the first 45 with Targett. Started to get on the ball in the second, cutting inside and causing mayhem.

Ayite 6: Had a decent game and got on the ball, but should've scored in the first half.

Mitrovic 8: Physical presence caused a problem and got an assist for the first goal. Got himself a goal when he got on the end of a lethal Fulham break.

Subs -

Norwood 6: Came on to add steel to Fulham's midfield after going 2-0 up. Added an extra man to combat Leeds running through the midfield.

Kalas N/A: Not enough time to affect proceedings having replaced McDonald in the 88th minute.

