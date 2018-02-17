Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Ryan Sessegnon strike and a 45-yard goal from Floyd Ayite was enough to break Villa's winning run and make it 10 unbeaten for Fulham.

Slavisa Jokanovic made three changes for today's game, opting to start Tom Cairney, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Floyd Ayite in place of Oliver Norwood, Lucas Piazon and Rui Fonte.

The first half was more of a chess game than it was a football match, with both sides threatening in spells but without any clear cut opportunities.

But it was that man Sessegnon who opened the scoring when the ball came in from the right, and he was there to sweep the ball into the net.

And then Ayite made it two when a botched goal kick from Sam Johnstone fell right to his feet and he stuck it into the back of the net from 45 yards.

Here's how we rated the side:

Bettinelli 7: Not a great deal to do but looked to get Fulham attacking fast when he had the ball in his hands. A few iffy kicks but a generally solid performance.

Fredericks 7: Big game player - didn't have much of an influence in the first half as he was isolated but got involved in the second. Defensively assured performance.

Kalas 7: Did well at the back again as he and Ream continued their strong defensive partnership.

Ream 8: Another solid performance at the heart of defence from the American who looked calm and collected on the ball.

Targett 8: Did really well defensively in the first half and attacked well down the left. It was another good performance from the loanee.

Cairney 7: Slotted back into the midfield and was the man who started everything for Fulham. It's clear what a difference having the skipper back makes to the team.

McDonald 7: Was the anchor in the midfield and commanded that area well once again, battling well in a congested area.

Johansen 7: Battled well in the middle of the park and tried to turn defence into attack. Harried in the midfle to slow down Villa's breaks.

Ayite 6: Kept drifting into the middle to try and have an impact on the game, but left Fulham lacking out wide. Didn't pick the best final balls but scored an worldie of a goal from 45 yards out.

Mitrovic 7: Battled well in the first half and was a physical presence up top. Was unlucky not to score but his strength added a different dimension to the side.

Sessegnon 6: Really struggled against Tuanzebe but got himself in the right position to sweep the ball into the net and give Fulham the lead.

Subs -

Kamara 6: Nearly scored with his first touch again after a nice one-two with Ayite saw him in. Has improved so much since his signing.

Piazon N/A: Not enough time to influence proceedings.