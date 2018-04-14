The video will start in 8 Cancel

Aleksandar Mitrovic and Neal Maupay both hit the target as the honours were shared in the west London derby between Fulham and Brentford.

Slavisa Jokanovic opted for an unchanged side from the one that beat Reading in midweek and the game was full of life from the very start.

Ollie Watkins was unlucky to be ruled out for offside when he raced through, while the away side probably should've had a penalty too when a freekick struck Stefan Johansen's arms.

However, Fulham had chances too, with Ryan Sessegnonc causing a number of problems down Brentford's left.

And it was the home side who took the lead when Johansen found Mitrovic on the edge of the box, whose fantastic effort curled past Bentley into the corner.

But the away side equalised when the assistant failed to rule out an offside in the build up, with Maupay nodding home to equalise in the last minute.

Here's how we rated the side:

Bettinelli 8: Pulled off some stunning saves in the first 45. Was alert to be of his line and sweep up when need be. A good peformance from the number one.

Fredericks 7: Got into good positions and used his speed well. Contained the right and Watkins well during the second 45.

Odoi 7: Pretty solid from the centre half. Looked comfortable alongside Ream and dealt with Canos fairly well.

Ream 8: Sloppy start from the centre back but he pulled it together. Had an outstanding game after the early blips.

Targett 7: A solid showing from the left back again, who had to deal with some tough situations throughout the tie.

Johansen 8: Caused problems all game and it was his running drive that picked out Mitrovic for the goal.

McDonald 8: Really solid showing in the anchor role and wasn't afraid to get stuck in. Marshaled the midfield and gave it that grit needed for a derby.

Cairney 7: A good display from the skipper who got on the ball and dictated Fulham's play throughout the game.

Sessegnon 8: Caused Brentford a lot of problems in the first 45. A really mature performance from the youngster who had a great game.

Piazon 6: Didn't really impact the game too much and was hauled off after 53 minutes.

Mitrovic 7: Not the best of games from the Serbian, that said, his finish was superb to give Fulham the lead.

Subs -

Kebano 7: Pace and openness of the game was crying out for a player like Kebano.

Christie N/A: Didn't have time to impact the game, but was employed as a right winger when he came on.

Norwood N/A: Wasn't on long enough to impact the game.

