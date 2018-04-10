The video will start in 8 Cancel

A Stefan Johansen goal was enough to see Fulham rise into second spot after beating Reading 1-0.

Fulham took the lead after 25 minutes, despite being second best in the contest when Matt Targett's sublime cross split the defence, finding Johansen who made no mistake and poked it past Vito Mannone.

It should've been two in the 62nd minute when Fulham played their way through the Reading defence, but fluffed their lines when miscommunication meant that Johansen's strike was feeble from eight yards.

There wasn't much to write home about in the second half, with Johansen coming close again after some lovely football from the hosts, but a last ditch tackle denied the midfielder.

Leandro Bacuna was sent off in the dying moments for a nasty challenge on Ryan Sessegnon, but it was Fulham's night.

Here's how we rated the side:

Bettinelli 6: A bit nervy at the start, but comfortable otherwise. Not as composed with his kicking tonight but didn't have a save to make.

Fredericks 7: Good first 45 as he got himself down the right and caused problems. Brilliant covering header in the 64th denied Reading a golden chance.

Ream 8: Solid showing again from the American. Composed at the back and dealt with the long balls well. I'm starting to run out of ways to describe his performances to be honest - consistently solid?

Odoi 7: Comfortable in the air against his marker. Another good performance at centre half.

Targett 8: Brilliant ball to set up Johansen for the first goal. Solid and comfortable at left back again, another good showing from the loanee.

McDonald 6: Looked good in the anchor role, but a few loose touches and passes took the shine off the midfielder's performance somewhat.

Cairney 8: Dictated play in the middle and came into the game after the first goal when space started to open more.

Johansen 7: Well taken goal to give Fulham the lead. Linked defence to attack and drove Fulham forward. Could've had a hat-trick.

Sessegnon 8: Attacked down the left and caused his markers problems. Made a number of intelligent runs in behind and found good positions.

Piazon 6: Looked good on the ball and got in between the lines well. Didn't have as much impact in the second 45.

Mitrovic : A physical presence ensured the centre backs were in for a tough night. Should've scored at least one of his chances tonight.

Subs -

Kebano 7: Good impact and should've scored when he slalomed into the box. Good showing from the winger.

Norwood N/A: Didn't have enough time to impact proceedings.

