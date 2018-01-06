Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fulham went out of the FA Cup at the first time of asking after a James Ward-Prowse goal ensured Southampton went through to the fourth round.

Southampton took the lead in the 30th minute when the Fulham defence got the ball mixed up between themselves, allowing Ward-Prowse to slot home from seven yards out.

Fulham struggled to really test the Premier League side for long periods in the game, with Southampton more than happy for them to have possession in front of the midfield.

Lucas Piazon perhaps should've scored when he arrived at the back post, but an airkick meant that the ball bypassed him and with that, his chance was gone.

Here's how we rated the side:

Button 6: Couldn't do much about the goal and pulled off a good save in the second half.

Fredericks 6: Was an attacking outlet down the right and had a decent game.

Odoi 6: Played generally well and looked solid in defence, especially in the air where he was very good today.

Ream 6: Got the ball caught up with McDonald for the first goal. Had a fairly solid game thereafter and looked composed at the back.

R. Sessegnon 6: Looked dangerous in the early stages of the game attacking down the left. Fizzled out in the second half and didn't have the same impact.

McDonald 5: Held the middle but looked suspect when Southampton broke with pace. Was taken off in the 56th minute as Fulham looked for an equaliser.

Norwood 4: Filled the Cairney role well in the first half and looked to get Fulham moving but wanted to take too many touches at times. A lot of loose passes, however.

Johansen 5: Started the game well and looked to get on the ball a lot in the middle of the park. Allowed errors to work their way into his game in the second half.

Piazon 6: Looked good in parts and was the link between attack and defence, but missed a real sitter in the second half.

Fonte 7: Made some good runs in behind the Saints defence but no one was able to pick him out in the early stages. One of his better games in a Fulham shirt.

Kalas 6: Struggled with the presence of Long and the calibre of Premier League opponents. Did well to snub Long in the second half when it looked like the Irishman had gotten the better of him.

Subs -

Kebano 4: Lost the ball far too many times after coming on when Fulham were in dangerous positions.

Ojo 5: Provided excitement when he came on and looked to get the side ticking over but wasn't really able to really influence the tie.

Kamara 5: Didn't do too much, but the standout was a horrible skewered pass as Fulham looked to go forward.