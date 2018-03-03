Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aleksandar Mitrovic and Ryan Sessegnon goals gave Fulham a 2-1 win over Derby County and ensured they made up space on their rivals on a day many of them fell foul of the weather.

Slavisa Jokanovic made just the one change for this tie, with Denis Odoi coming into the starting XI in place of Tomas Kalas, who dropped out of the squad altogether with a slight hip injury.

Mitrovic got Fulham the lead after just ten minutes when his shot took a deflection after a nice lob in by Stefan Johansen.

You can't have a Fulham game without Sessegnon scoring, and he made sure that continued when he doubled the lead - firing into the bottom corner after Johansen backheeled it to the 17-year-old.

Derby hit back through Tom Huddlestone - the away side will feel aggrieved with the freekick conceded in the build-up but should've done better clearing their lines.

Here's how we rated the side:

Bettinelli 7: Did what he had to do well once again and claimed crosses with ease. Nearly let Derby in with a mistake but Ream was there to mop up. Great save at the death.

Fredericks 7: Attacked down the right and gave problems to his marker.

Odoi 7: Did well coming into the centre back role and dealt with the presence of Jerome well.

Ream 9: Was solid once again in the first 45 and put in a number of big challenges. Colossal performance once again.

Targett 7: Strong defensive performance from the loan man for the first 45. Did well under pressure during the second 45.

McDonald 8: Another steady performance in the anchor role from McDonald. Match saving block right at the end.

Johansen 8: Two wonderful assists for both Fulham goals. Was a machine in the midfield but a yellow game for a cynical challenge meant he was replaced early for Norwood as Derby started to break through the middle.

Cairney 8: Marvellous first half performance as he dictated play and made the Derby players chase shadows.

Ayite 7: Did well and caused problems drifting from the right, but a few times could've done better with his first touch.

Mitrovic 8: Caused a problem up front and got his third goal in as many games. Outstanding hold-up play, adding that little bit extra that Fulham have lacked in the past.

Sessegnon 7: All he needs is a touch and he scored - he did well to get another today. Struggled at points against Wisdom but another solid showing.

Subs -

Norwood 7: Brought on to combat Derby in the middle as they looked to break through the lines.

Piazon 6: Gave a good account of himself when he was on the pitch but didn't have too much of an impact on the game.

Ojo 6: Brought on with a couple of minutes left to steady the ship at give Fulham an outlet down the right.