Welcome to a freezing cold Pride Park for Fulham's visit to Derby County.

Another week, another big game for the Cottagers as they face a side that are just a point ahead of them in the Championship table - with a win seeing Fulham above Derby.

With a lot of postponements, this is a great chance for the Whites to make movements on their promotion rivals, with Wolves and Aston Villa's games both off.

We'll have team news at 2pm, as well as live updates from Pride Park as Fulham look to make it 13 games unbeaten.

