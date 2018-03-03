Welcome to a freezing cold Pride Park for Fulham's visit to Derby County.
Another week, another big game for the Cottagers as they face a side that are just a point ahead of them in the Championship table - with a win seeing Fulham above Derby.
With a lot of postponements, this is a great chance for the Whites to make movements on their promotion rivals, with Wolves and Aston Villa's games both off.
We'll have team news at 2pm, as well as live updates from Pride Park as Fulham look to make it 13 games unbeaten.
Key Events
That's it! Fulham take the points!
Full time! What a win that is for Fulham to leapfrog Derby
Can Fulham hang on?
FIVE minutes added on here
Substitution
Ojo is on for Sessegnon
Only five left here with Fulham hanging on at the moment
Substitution
71: Fulham sub - Piazon is on for Ayite
70: Another yellow for Derby, this time through Weimann who takes down Odoi
Derby score!
67: GOAL! Derby hit back through Huddlestone - Fulham will feel aggrieved with the freekick in the build up but they should do better clearing their lines
CLOSE!
64: CHANCE! Derby hit on the break but Lawrence’s effort flies over the bar
62: End-to-end game here, Palmer’s introduction has made a difference for Derby and Fulham respond - Johansen is replaced by Norwood
60: Cynical from Johansen as he takes out Palmer as re races through and gets a yellow, but Palmer reacts and shoves the Norweigan to the ground and also gets a booking
Substitution
55: Derby roll the dice - Thorne is replaced by Kasey Palmer
CHANCE!
51: CHANCE! Targett swings the ball in and Mitrovic is there to connect, but he scuffs the volley and it flies harmlessly wide
50: Cairney’s being targeted out there - that’s two Derby plays that have taken late swipes at him in the past two minutes now
Second half
PEEP! We’re back underway in the second half here at Pride Park, that first 45 was played at lightning pace - there’s certainly more goals left in this last period...
HALF TIME: Derby 0 Fulham 2
Fulham look good value for their 2-0 lead and have ended the half well.
45+1’ Inches from Mitrovic! Fulham win the ball high up the pitch and Sessegnon finds the Serbian, but his effort is just wide
45’ Three minutes added on here
Close!
41’ Fredericks skims his way to the byline and looks to put it on a plate for Mitrovic, but he’s cleared at the last moment.
35’ First booking of the day as Jerome is shown a yellow as he hacks down Cairney after being sold dreams by the skipper
30’ Lovely from Cairney in the middle, he’s got Vydra dancing the tango trying to figure out what way he’s going before eventually leaving him in the middle.
27’ Another chance for Fulham! The ball drops to Ayite but his effort is tame and Carson collects easily.
GOAL! Derby 0 Fulham 2 (Sessegnon)
21’ It’s that man Sessegnon AGAIN! He fires into the bottom corner to make it 2-0!!
What a guy!
A response from the hosts
20’ Strong response from the hosts after going behind - Fulham have to weather this storm brewing at Pride Park.
CHANCE!
17’ Derby break and Wisdom cuts into the book having got past Targett, but he fires his effort wide of the post.
Mitro's on fire!
14’ Great run from Ayite to break the offside trap, but he tries to control it with his head and messes it up - glorious chance
13’ Fantastic block from Odoi denies Jerome after he did well to take down a ball in the middle of the box. This game has goals in it.
GOAL! Derby 0 Fulham 1 (Mitrovic)
Apologies we’ve had some technical difficulties, but Fulham are ahead after a goal from Mitrovic!
Five mins to kick off
We’re five mins from kick off here and I can barely feel my fingertips, this may be a long afternoon