Fulham travel to Ashton Gate to take on Bristol City this evening, hoping to continue the fine run of form the side have been on in recent months.
They're currently 10 unbeaten and just six points off second place after that magnificent win over Aston Villa on Saturday, but face another tough task in the form of Bristol City.
The Robins are just two points off Fulham in sixth place and will be hoping to leapfrog Slavisa Jokanovic's side with victory here tonight, while the visitors are looking to put space between them and Lee Johnson's side.
Kick off is at 7.45pm, but we'll have all the build-up, team news and live match and goal action from Ashton Gate right here.
Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.
You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.
Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .
Your reaction
Here’s your reaction to the team today - a mixed bag to say the least
Team sheets
We’ve even got little formations on the teamsheets tonight - here they are
Bristol City team enws
Two changes for the hosts tonight
FULHAM TEAM NEWS
Here’s the team news tonight:
Fulham arrive
The side have arrived at Ashton Gate - team news in ten minutes
Decent stadium this
Ashton Gate has become a pretty old stadium!
Latest Fulham news
Here’s the latest news from around the Cottage:
OPTA Facts
Here are this evening’s OPTA facts:
- Bristol City have won four of their last five matches against Fulham in all competitions, losing the other at Ashton Gate last season (0-2).
- The Cottagers have won each of their last three away league visits to Bristol City since losing 5-1 in April 1990.
- Fulham are unbeaten in their last 10 league games (W8 D2) – the current longest such run in the division.
- As a manager of English clubs in all competitions, Slavisa Jokanovic has lost four matches against Lee Johnson – more than any against any other manager.
Welcome to Bristol!
Welcome to Bristol for what is another HUGE game in Fulham’s season, as they visit the home of sixth placed Bristol City.
The side will be looking to build on the back of a big win over Aston Villa on Saturday with victory here tonight - we’ll have team news and live updates right here