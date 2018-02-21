Fulham travel to Ashton Gate to take on Bristol City this evening, hoping to continue the fine run of form the side have been on in recent months.

They're currently 10 unbeaten and just six points off second place after that magnificent win over Aston Villa on Saturday, but face another tough task in the form of Bristol City.

The Robins are just two points off Fulham in sixth place and will be hoping to leapfrog Slavisa Jokanovic's side with victory here tonight, while the visitors are looking to put space between them and Lee Johnson's side.

Kick off is at 7.45pm, but we'll have all the build-up, team news and live match and goal action from Ashton Gate right here.

