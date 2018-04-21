Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sergi Canos and Florian Jozefzoon gave Brentford all three points against QPR and kept their play-off push alive at Griffin Park.

Brentford took the lead in the 15th minute, and despite the free flowing football the side were playing the goal was scrappy - Canos poked home after the ball pinballed in the box following a corner.

Watkins won a penalty for Brentford when Matt Ingram cleaned the forward out - the QPR keeper only received a yellow for his troubles and then kept out a poor penalty from Watkins to keep it 1-0.

And only minutes later QPR were level - Dan Bentley pulled off a great save to deny Massimo Luongo but Sylla was there to tap home.

There wasn't as many chances to talk about in the second half as the Bees piled on presser, but Canos came close to a second but a wonderful Alex Smithies save managed to somehow turn the effort round the post.

But they made the pressure pay off when Jozefzoon took a touch in the box, beat his man and curled it into the top bin to give Brentford the lead once more.

Here's how we rated the side:

Bentley 7: Pulled off a great save but was unlucky the ball dropped to a QPR man for the goal. Another great save in the second half too.

Macleod 7: Battled well in the middle of the park during the first 45. Didn't have as much impact in the second half and was subbed in the 64th minute.

Jozefzoon 7: Didn't do too much in the game but scored a delightful curling strike to give Brentford the lead once more.

Watkins 7: Good first half but had to do better with the penalty. Was hauled off at half time for Neal Maupay, possibly as a result of the collision with Ingram.

Egan 8: A decent display at centre back for the skipper who managed the heart of the defence well. Reading of the game was superb.

Woods 8: A good first half who dictated the tempo and direction of play for the Bees. Didn't see as much of the ball in the second but dropped into space looking to make things happen.

Sawyers 9: Some wonderful pieces of skill in the middle of the midfield from the Brentford man. Was a threat in the middle during the second and was unlucky not to score.

Dalsgaard 7: Not the best of performances from Dalsgaard - he struggled to cause a threat down the right when doubling with Jozefzoon. A better defensive display than attacking from the full back.

Barbet 7: Had a fairly quiet game down the left but marshaled his man well throughout the contest.

Mepham 8: Decent performance at centre half for the most part this afternoon. Made some brilliant blocks in the second half.

Canos 7: Was a live wire down the left in the first half and got his rewards with a goal. Unlucky not to get a second.

Subs -

Maupay 7: Injected some energy into the second half after coming on. For a small man up front by himself, he did really well holding the ball up for his side.

Mokotjo 8: A big impact from the midfielder - his presence in the middle helped stable the ship and allow Brentford to build a platform to put pressure on QPR.

Yennaris 7: Came on to add some steel to the midfield and did his job well.

