Fulham travel to the north west this afternoon to take on Bolton Wanderers, hoping to extend their winning run to six games and continue to consolidate their place in the top six.

They face a Bolton side who come into the game on the back of a decent result themselves, beating Bristol City at the Macron 1-0 last Friday.

It's another tough test for Slavisa Jokanovic's side before they embark on their make or break run of fixtures after this one, but they will be solely focused on getting a result today.

We'll have the latest team news and live match and goal updates from Bolton right here throughout the afternoon.

