Fulham travel to the north west this afternoon to take on Bolton Wanderers, hoping to extend their winning run to six games and continue to consolidate their place in the top six.
They face a Bolton side who come into the game on the back of a decent result themselves, beating Bristol City at the Macron 1-0 last Friday.
It's another tough test for Slavisa Jokanovic's side before they embark on their make or break run of fixtures after this one, but they will be solely focused on getting a result today.
We'll have the latest team news and live match and goal updates from Bolton right here throughout the afternoon.
Key Events
HALF TIME: Bolton 0-1 Fulham
There’s the half time whistle - decent half from the away side but there’s a loud chorus of boos for the referee as he heads into the tunnel
Another Bolton booking
Henry is the next man in the book for taking down Piazon
Sessegnon is human after all!
It seems Sess is human! He blasts the ball high over the bar from inside the box - another good position he’d taken up though
SAVE!
Bettinelli makes an important stop, but Fulham were undone there the exact same way they were at the Cottage - this time though the strike is straight at the keeper
Bolton coming back into the game
Fulham have taken their foot off the gas a bit here and have allowed Bolton to come back into the game - it’s not as dominating as it was in the first 15 and the home side are seeing far more of the ball
Bettinelli tips over
Bolton have their first strike of the game and Bettinelli does well to tip it over the bar
First booking of the game
Little goes into the ref’s book as he takes out Targett
15 gone and Fulham in control
We’re 15 minutes into the game and Fulham are in complete control of this tie
CHANCE!
It should be two!
Fonte does well to force Bolton into a mistake and goes one on one with the keeper, but he fires his strike straight at him
GOAL! Targett puts Fulham ahead
More direct play sees Sessegnon play the ball into the box - Piazon wins the initial header and cushions it to Targett who heads it home, 1-0
Direct start from Fulham
It’s been a direct start from Fulham as Sessegnon is played in behind - he wins a corner but it comes to nothing
PEEP! We're underway at the Macron
We are underway at the Macron - it’s wet, cold and miserable, let’s hope the football is better than the weather!
Ten to go
We’re ten minutes away from kick off here - the teams have headed back in, including Tom Cairney, who looked well involved with the warm up
Ream returns
Tim Ream is back at Bolton where he enjoyed some memorable times before heading south to London
Bolton team news
And here’s how Bolton line up today:
Alnwick, Little, Dervite, Beevers, Vela, Ameobi, Robinson, Osede, Henry, Wheater and Clough
FULHAM TEAM NEWS
Here’s how Fulham line up today:
Pre match build up
Pick your XI
Match facts
Here are today’s match facts, provided by OPTA:
- Bolton have picked up one victory in their last seven home league matches against Fulham (D4 L2), a 3-1 win in February 2015.
- The Cottagers have kept clean sheets in seven of their last 10 league games against the Trotters.
- Bolton have had only two different nationalities score for them in the Championship this season, while opponents Fulham have had 11, more than anyone else.
- Fulham have collected more points across their last 10 league matches (25 – W8 D1 L1) than any other Championship side.
- The Trotters have collected just one point in the 15 Championship matches when they’ve conceded the first goal this season (W0 D1 L14).
- Ryan Sessegnon has had a hand in nine goals in his last seven league matches (seven goals, two assists).
Welcome to Bolton!
Welcome to the Macron for this afternoon’s game between Bolton and Fulham!
The Whites are looking to make it six wins on the bounce against the Trotters this afternoon, but Phil Parkinson’s side are looking for back-to-back home wins themselves.
We’ll have team news, match and goal updates right here throughout the afternoon