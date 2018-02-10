Video Loading

Fulham travel to the north west this afternoon to take on Bolton Wanderers, hoping to extend their winning run to six games and continue to consolidate their place in the top six.

They face a Bolton side who come into the game on the back of a decent result themselves, beating Bristol City at the Macron 1-0 last Friday.

It's another tough test for Slavisa Jokanovic's side before they embark on their make or break run of fixtures after this one, but they will be solely focused on getting a result today.

We'll have the latest team news and live match and goal updates from Bolton right here throughout the afternoon.

Key Events

KEY EVENT

HALF TIME: Bolton 0-1 Fulham

There’s the half time whistle - decent half from the away side but there’s a loud chorus of boos for the referee as he heads into the tunnel

Another Bolton booking

Henry is the next man in the book for taking down Piazon

Sessegnon is human after all!

It seems Sess is human! He blasts the ball high over the bar from inside the box - another good position he’d taken up though

SAVE!

Bettinelli makes an important stop, but Fulham were undone there the exact same way they were at the Cottage - this time though the strike is straight at the keeper

Bolton coming back into the game

Fulham have taken their foot off the gas a bit here and have allowed Bolton to come back into the game - it’s not as dominating as it was in the first 15 and the home side are seeing far more of the ball

Bettinelli tips over

Bolton have their first strike of the game and Bettinelli does well to tip it over the bar

First booking of the game

Little goes into the ref’s book as he takes out Targett

15 gone and Fulham in control

We’re 15 minutes into the game and Fulham are in complete control of this tie

CHANCE!

It should be two!

Fonte does well to force Bolton into a mistake and goes one on one with the keeper, but he fires his strike straight at him

KEY EVENT

GOAL! Targett puts Fulham ahead

More direct play sees Sessegnon play the ball into the box - Piazon wins the initial header and cushions it to Targett who heads it home, 1-0

Direct start from Fulham

It’s been a direct start from Fulham as Sessegnon is played in behind - he wins a corner but it comes to nothing

KEY EVENT

PEEP! We're underway at the Macron

We are underway at the Macron - it’s wet, cold and miserable, let’s hope the football is better than the weather!

Ten to go

We’re ten minutes away from kick off here - the teams have headed back in, including Tom Cairney, who looked well involved with the warm up

Ream returns

Tim Ream is back at Bolton where he enjoyed some memorable times before heading south to London

KEY EVENT

Bolton team news

And here’s how Bolton line up today:

Alnwick, Little, Dervite, Beevers, Vela, Ameobi, Robinson, Osede, Henry, Wheater and Clough

KEY EVENT

FULHAM TEAM NEWS

Here’s how Fulham line up today:

Pre match build up

We’ve been building up the game on GWL all week - have a read through some of the latest news ahead of kick off

      Match facts

      Here are today’s match facts, provided by OPTA:

      • Bolton have picked up one victory in their last seven home league matches against Fulham (D4 L2), a 3-1 win in February 2015.
      • The Cottagers have kept clean sheets in seven of their last 10 league games against the Trotters.
      • Bolton have had only two different nationalities score for them in the Championship this season, while opponents Fulham have had 11, more than anyone else.
      • Fulham have collected more points across their last 10 league matches (25 – W8 D1 L1) than any other Championship side.
      • The Trotters have collected just one point in the 15 Championship matches when they’ve conceded the first goal this season (W0 D1 L14).
      • Ryan Sessegnon has had a hand in nine goals in his last seven league matches (seven goals, two assists).
      KEY EVENT

      Welcome to Bolton!

      Welcome to the Macron for this afternoon’s game between Bolton and Fulham!

      The Whites are looking to make it six wins on the bounce against the Trotters this afternoon, but Phil Parkinson’s side are looking for back-to-back home wins themselves.

      We’ll have team news, match and goal updates right here throughout the afternoon