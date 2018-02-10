Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A first goal in Fulham colours for Matt Targett was cancelled out by a magnificent Adam Le Fondre effort as the Whites drew 1-1 with Bolton.

Slavisa Jokanovic named an unchanged team to face Bolton this afternoon, with skipper Tom Cairney returning to the squad after missing the last two games through injury.

It was a fantastic start for the away side when Ryan Sessegnon's cross found Lucas Piazon, who cushioned his header for Targett in the middle of the box to nod home after five minutes.

But Bolton equalised in the second half through Le Fondre, when he let the ball bounce and unleashed a sensational strike into the top corner, giving Marcus Bettinelli no chance.

Here's how we rated the side:

Bettinelli 6: Made two decent saves to keep Fulham ahead in the first half. Could do nothing to stop a stunning strike from Adam Le Fondre.

Fredericks 5: A few speedy runs forward but with no end product in the first period. Didn't have much of an impact on proceedings in the second.

Sessegnon 5: Good cross for the first goal and looked like the outlet for the home side. A few poor bits of decision making in terms of ball selection but not a bad game

McDonald 6: There's only so many ways you can describe McDonald's performances - this was another solid show.

Johansen 5: Looked a little off the boil this week but tried to get the side going in the middle. Didn't do too much in the second half.

Fonte 6: Made some good runs and did well to win the ball back for his chance, but he should've scored. Replaced by Mitrovic as the game became more physical.

Ream 7: Solid outing at his former home from the American but him and Kalas looked suspect to the long ball forward once again.

Norwood 6: Dictated tempo but there was no real cutting edge in the final ball. Was replaced by Cairney after Fulham struggled to get a foothold in the second half.

Piazon 6: Nice cushioned header back to Targett for his goal but tried too many flicks in the middle. Was replaced by Kamara after 51 minutes.

Targett 6: Good positioning to score the opener and had a fairly solid game defensively.

Kalas 7: A solid and commanding display from the centre half but was suspect to dealing with the long balls forward.

Subs -

Mitrovic 5: Had an immediate impact and nearly put Kamara in with his first touch of the ball. Held the ball up a few times but rarely troubled.

Kamara 6: Missed a sitter with his first touch but did cause the Bolton back line a problem with his pace.

Cairney 6: Looked to try and get Fulham moving but didn't have any real impact on proceedings.