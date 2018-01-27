Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ryan Sessegnon's tenth and eleventh goals of the season and a Kevin McDonald last gasp goal meant that Fulham took moved into the Play-off places with a 3-1 win over Barnsley.

From a squad that was missing Tom Cairney, who didn't travel with the side, Slavisa Jokanovic made no changes to the one that thumped Burton 6-0 last weekend, opting to keep Denis Odoi in the XI ahead of new loanee Matt Targett.

Barnsley took the lead when Lindsay poked the ball home after a brilliant Marcus Bettinelli reaction kept out the first effort - it looked like a foul on the stopper but the referee wasn't interested.

However, they ended the first half with ten men after Dimitri Cavare's moment of madess, who, after being fouled by Stefan Johansen, pushed the Fulham man in the back to earn his second yellow to take an early bath.

Fulham got that equaliser after the break when Ryan Fredericks slalomed into the box, crashing the ball against the post only for it to bounce to Sessegnon, who tucked home his tenth of the season.

And a last minute McDonald goal, who somehow got the ball over the line, while a Sessegnon tap-in, ensured the Whites moved into the play-off places.

Here's how we rated the side:

Bettinelli 6: Struggled with his kicking in the first half but made a few decent stops. Had very little to do in the second half.

Fredericks 7: Quite a few wayward passes in the first half and didn't look the same threat going forward. Great run into the box to set up the equaliser.

Kalas 6: Sloppy on the ball, Moore caused him all sorts of problems in the first period. Like Ream, looked more confident on the ball in the second 45.

Ream 6: Some sloppy moments and lapses of concentration from the American today. Gave a much more assured second half performance.

Odoi 5: Didn't have the best of first halves and struggled on and off the ball and was replaced by Targett at half time.

Norwood 5: Wanted to get on the ball but overhit his passes. Got on the ball a lot in the second half as he tried to make something happen.

Johansen 6: Looked full of energy but didn't do much in the first half. Tried to get on the ball more in the second but looked to have worn himself out.

McDonald 6: Did a decent job of mopping up in the middle. Continued that into the second half as Barnsley looked to break after Fulham committed men forward. A lot of sloppy passes from the captain today.

Fonte 6: Was making a lot of runs up top in the first half and was trying to hassle the Barnsley defence. Had a great second half and really caused the centre backs problems with his link up play.

Piazon 6: Tried to make things happen with a few nice touches but no end product. Was subbed in the 60th minute for Kebano.

R Sessegnon 8: Was a threat down the left but a few heavy touches meant he wasn't able to utilise the positions he found himself in. Right place, right time again to score the equaliser.

Subs -

Targett 6: Attacked and attacked down the left and looked like the full back the side have needed.

Kamara 5: Didn't do too much when he was brought on.

Kebano 6: Linked up well with Targett down the left and was unlucky not to stick the ball in the top bin.