Following England's biggest ever World Cup win on Saturday, excitement for the tournament has reached fever pitch.

Twenty-two years after it's original release, the country has, again, made "Three Lions" the unofficial anthem of the tournament.

Having gone into the competition with limited expectations, it's now practically impossible to go a couple of hours without singing, reading, hearing or humming the words "It's Coming Home" .

So, while the excitement continues to build in a very gradual, very reserved and overall very typically English kind of way, more and more have started to look into the possibility of heading out there and experiencing the atmosphere of the competition first-hand.

With this in mind then, below, we have listed everything you need to know to go over and see for yourself what may turn out to be a tournament for the ages.

Tickets

You can still apply for tickets through the FIFA website's Last Minute Sales Phase that runs through until July 15.

If you can't get your hands on tickets through official means, then you can try your luck on resale sites like LiveFootballTickets . Be advised, however, that prices for tickets on resale sites are set at the seller's discretion and are likely to be above face value.

You must purchase your tickets before apply for a FAN ID because the ticket number is required throughout the registration process.

FAN ID

Every fan attending the 2018 FIFA World Cup will need a FAN ID which looks like the picture provided below.

The FAN ID system was brought in to provide "comfort and safety at the stadium".

Advantages to having a Fan ID document include being warranted visa-free entry to the Russian Federation.

You will also be warranted vise-free transit through the Republic of Belarus if you choose to fly to the likes of Poland, Lithuania or Latvia before making your way through there en route to Russia.

To register, you can do so "on-site" in the many registration centres that are available in the World Cup's host cities.

For peace of mind, you can also do so online prior to travelling . You will need to upload a picture and enter some personal details. Further information on the specifics of what it is you need to provide can be seen in the link below.

To register for a FAN ID card, click here .

If you decide to wait request your FAN ID online, you must bring your passport and your ticket/ticket number

When and where England could play

Where England will play in the last sixteen and - while not getting too carried away - the quarter-finals and beyond, all depends on their result against Belgium on Thursday.

If England top the group:-

Last 16 - Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don (July 2)

Quarter Final - Kazan Arena, Kazan (July 6)

Semi Final - Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg (July 10)

If England finish second in the group:-

Last 16 - Okritie Arena, Moscow (July 3),

Quarter Final - Cosmos Arena, Samara (July 7) ,

Semi Final - Luzhniki Arena, Moscow (July 11)

The third place play-off will be played at the Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg on July 14.

The final will be played at the Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow and July 15

How to get there

Direct flights to Russia are likely to be expensive due to supply and demand, although it is probably worth having a quick check on the likes of Skyscanner who can find reasonable offers like this 4 day return journey from London to Moscow for just over £200 .

As mentioned earlier in the article, however, there is the possibility of flying in to neighbouring countries and entering Russia from there.

The best place to find adjoining train journeys would be the trainline.eu .