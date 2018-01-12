The video will start in 8 Cancel

Young QPR duo Reece Grego-Cox and Michael Petrasso have both seen their contracts cancelled by mutual consent.

Grego-Cox has been at Loftus Road since the age of 14 and made six first team appearances for the club.

The 21-year-old striker enjoyed a two-month loan spell at Newport County last season, making eight appearances for the League Two side, not including his debut against Barnet which was abandoned at half-time due to a waterlogged pitch in September 2016.

Petrasso joined the R’s from Toronto FC in 2012, initially coming into QPR’s academy set-up.

The 22-year-old has spent time on loan at Oldham (twice), Coventry, Leyton Orient and Notts County and made 13 appearances for the QPR first team.

