More than 80 young Bees fans kicked off their half-term with an exciting “Meet the Players” day at Uxbridge High School yesterday.

The event, run by Brentford FC Community Sports Trust, saw the entire first team squad play and coach four teams– much to the delight of the young fans.

After the young fans showcased their football skills, a sea of red shirts lined up to chat to the players as they signed dozens of boots, shirts and scarves.

Christina, who attended the event with her ten-year-old son, said: “My son was so excited to meet the players today; he is passionate about football and Brentford.

"Living in Hounslow, we have seen first-hand the community spirit of the club and community trust. Events like today mean a lot to us."

On the playing side, Dan Bentley hopes that spending time with the youngsters will have a positive and inspiring impact on their lives.

He said: "Meet the Players is a great opportunity to bridge the gap between us as players and our young fans – it is fantastic that we can build a rapport with them.

“If we can have a positive impact on a handful of kids then that is time well spent.”

Brentford FC CST operations director Luke Skelhorn appreciates the support the squad give to their community project.

“Players from Brentford FC’s First and B Team regularly engage with our community projects; over the past year, players from both squads have attended more than 300 community projects. We appreciate the continued support of Dean Smith, Kevin O’Connor and all the coaching staff.

“Today’s event is the perfect example of how Brentford Football Club and its players are in touch with the needs of the local community – using their power as role models to motivate and inspire young people.”

Brentford FC Community Sports Trust is working in partnership with Uxbridge High School to develop its community work in Hillingdon, Luke added: “We would like to pass on our thanks to Uxbridge High School for letting us use this excellent sporting facility.”

