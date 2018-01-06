The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR have named Ebere Eze on the substitutes bench for the FA Cup third round clash with MK Dons.

The forward enjoyed a successful spell on loan with Wycombe Wanderers, but returned to the club earlier this week, and has clearly shown enough to come straight into the matchday squad.

The Hoops have made just one change from Monday's 2-1 victory over Cardiff City, with Ilias Chair coming in to replace Australian international Massimo Luongo.

QPR vs MK Dons LIVE: Updates and team news from the FA Cup third round

Paul Smyth retains his place in the QPR XI alongside namesake Matt Smith as they look to build on the positive display shown on Monday.

Notably, there is no place in the squad for Conor Washington or Idrissa Sylla, both of whom have been linked with a move away from the club this month.

QPR: Smithies, Baptiste, Onuoha, Robinson, Cousins, Chair, Scowen, Freeman, Bidwell, Smyth, Smith.

Subs: Lumley, Hall, Lynch, Wszolek, Osayi-Samuel, Oteh.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .